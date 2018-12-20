Rimini Street : to Present at the Needham Growth Conference

Rimini
Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise
software products and services, and the leading third-party support
provider for Oracle and SAP software products, today announced that Tom
Sabol, CFO, will present at the Needham Growth Conference in New York on
Tuesday, January 15, 2019.
A live webcast of the event will be available by accessing https://investors.riministreet.com/.
The replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the
event.
About Rimini Street, Inc.
