Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Rimini Street Inc    RMNI

RIMINI STREET INC

(RMNI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rimini Street : to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 8, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2019 | 06:01pm EDT

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced it will report earnings after the market close on August 8, 2019. The company will host a conference call and webcast on that date to discuss the second quarter 2019 results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern / 2:00 p.m. Pacific time.

A live webcast of the event will be available on Rimini Street’s Investor Relations site at https://investors.riministreet.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-and-past-events. Dial-in participants can access the conference call by dialing (855) 213-3942 in the U.S. and Canada and entering the code 6675226. A replay of the webcast will be available for at least 90 days following the event.

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI) is a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner. The Company has redefined enterprise software support services since 2005 with an innovative, award-winning program that enables licensees of IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce, SAP and other enterprise software vendors to save up to 90 percent on total maintenance costs. Clients can remain on their current software release without any required upgrades for a minimum of 15 years. Over 1,850 global Fortune 500, midmarket, public sector and other organizations from a broad range of industries currently rely on Rimini Street as their trusted, third-party support provider. To learn more, please visit http://www.riministreet.com, follow @riministreet on Twitter and find Rimini Street on Facebook and LinkedIn. (IR-RMNI)

© 2019 Rimini Street, Inc. All rights reserved. “Rimini Street” is a registered trademark of Rimini Street, Inc. in the United States and other countries, and Rimini Street, the Rimini Street logo, and combinations thereof, and other marks marked by TM are trademarks of Rimini Street, Inc. All other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners, and unless otherwise specified, Rimini Street claims no affiliation, endorsement, or association with any such trademark holder or other companies referenced herein.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RIMINI STREET INC
06:01pRIMINI STREET : to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 8, 201..
BU
09:01aRIMINI STREET : Seoul Semiconductor Switches to Rimini Street for SAP Support
BU
07/15RIMINI STREET : Becomes Support Service Provider for Hyundai-Kia Motors' Global ..
BU
07/10RIMINI STREET : Announces Middle East Expansion to Support Growing Client Base A..
BU
06/27RIMINI STREET : BrandSafway Selects Rimini Street Application Management Service..
AQ
06/27RIMINI STREET : BrandSafway Selects Rimini Street Application Management Service..
AQ
06/26RIMINI STREET : BrandSafway Selects Rimini Street Application Management Service..
BU
06/25RIMINI STREET : iMarketKorea Switches to Rimini Street Support for its SAP Appli..
AQ
06/24RIMINI STREET : iMarketKorea Switches to Rimini Street Support for its SAP Appli..
BU
06/22RIMINI STREET : Survey of SAP Licensees Reveals Two-Thirds Have No Plans or Are ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 273 M
EBIT 2019 14,0 M
Net income 2019 -15,4 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -21,3x
P/E ratio 2020 -29,4x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,21x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,06x
Capitalization 331 M
Chart RIMINI STREET INC
Duration : Period :
Rimini Street Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIMINI STREET INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 9,17  $
Last Close Price 5,00  $
Spread / Highest target 100%
Spread / Average Target 83,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 50,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Seth A. Ravin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sebastian Grady President
Thomas B. Sabol Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Peggy Taylor Lead Independent Director
Jack L. Acosta Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIMINI STREET INC-2.91%331
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION31.68%132 766
ACCENTURE37.89%123 886
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES9.71%114 900
VMWARE, INC.32.63%74 423
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING27.47%72 744
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group