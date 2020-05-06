Log in
Ring Energy, Inc. : Files S-3 Registration Statement With the Securities and Exchange Commission

05/06/2020 | 07:09pm EDT

Company Files New “Shelf” Registration / Old Registration Expired

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAM: REI) (“Company”)(“Ring”) announced today that it has submitted a Form S-3 Registration Statement (“Prospectus”) for approval with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on May 4,2020.

The Prospectus will allow the Company to issue up to an aggregate of $313,843,695 of its common stock, preferred stock, warrants, units and debt securities from time to time at prices and on terms to be determined at or prior to the time of an offering. The Company may offer and sell its securities to or through one or more underwriters, dealers and agents, or directly to purchasers, on a continuous or delayed basis.

Mr. Randy Broaddrick, Chief Financial Officer of Ring stated, “The Company has had an active “shelf” registration for a number of years which had recently expired. The S-3 Filing we made with the SEC on May 4th was to replace the one that had expired. There is no intent to use the registration now, or in the immediate future.”

About Ring Energy, Inc.

Ring Energy, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration, development and production company with current operations in Texas and New Mexico.
www.ringenergy.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements involve a wide variety of risks and uncertainties, and include, without limitations, statements with respect to the Company’s strategy and prospects. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which are disclosed in the Company’s reports filed with the SEC, including its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. Readers and investors are cautioned that the Company’s actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to acquire productive oil and/or gas properties or to successfully drill and complete oil and/or gas wells on such properties, general economic conditions both domestically and abroad, and the conduct of business by the Company, and other factors that may be more fully described in additional documents set forth by the Company.


© Business Wire 2020
