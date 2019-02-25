Ring Energy, Inc. : Schedules Conference Call on Its 2018 Fourth Quarter and Twelve Month Financial and Operating Highlights

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: REI) (“Ring”) (“Company”) has
scheduled a conference call on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 11:00
a.m. ET to discuss the 2018 fourth quarter and twelve month financial
and operating highlights. Ring expects to issue a press release
summarizing these results after the close of market on Tuesday, February
26, 2019.
To participate, dial 877-709-8150 at least five minutes before the call
is to begin. Please reference the Ring Energy conference call.
International callers may also participate by dialing 201-689-8354. A
telephone replay will also be available for one week beginning two hours
after the completion of the live call, and can be accessed by dialing
877-660-6853, or 201-612-7415 for international callers, and entering
the conference ID 13688160 when prompted. The results will also be
available via live and a 3 month archived webcast at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=133494.
About Ring Energy, Inc.
Ring Energy, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration, development and
production company with current operations in Texas.
www.ringenergy.com
Safe Harbor Statement
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of
the “safe-harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995 that involve a wide variety of risks and uncertainties,
including, without limitations, statements with respect to the Company’s
strategy and prospects. Such statements are subject to certain risks and
uncertainties which are disclosed in the Company’s reports filed with
the SEC, including its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31,
2017, its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 and other
filings with the SEC. Readers and investors are cautioned that the
Company’s actual results may differ materially from those described in
the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including,
but not limited to, the Company’s ability to acquire productive oil
and/or gas properties or to successfully drill and complete oil and/or
gas wells on such properties, general economic conditions both
domestically and abroad, and the conduct of business by the Company, and
other factors that may be more fully described in additional documents
set forth by the Company.
