News Summary

RingCentral : Announces Date of Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call

10/19/2018 | 02:04pm CEST

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions, today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018 after market close on Monday, November 5, 2018. The company also announced that it will hold a conference call on the same day at 2:00 PM Pacific Time (5:00 PM Eastern Time) to discuss its quarterly financial results.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 705-6003 from the United States or (201) 493-6725 internationally with reference to the company name and conference title, and a live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page of RingCentral’s company website at http://ir.ringcentral.com. Following the completion of the call through 11:59 PM Eastern Time on November 12, a telephone replay will be available by dialing (844) 512-2921 from the United States or (412) 317-6671 internationally with recording access code 13684259.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) is a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. More flexible and cost-effective than legacy on-premises systems, RingCentral empowers today’s mobile and distributed workforce to communicate, collaborate, and connect from anywhere, on any device. RingCentral unifies voice, video, team messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and integrated contact center solutions with our Digital Customer Engagement Platform. RingCentral’s open platform integrates with leading business apps and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

©2018 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 654 M
EBIT 2018 54,7 M
Net income 2018 -27,7 M
Finance 2018 212 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 9,24x
EV / Sales 2019 7,44x
Capitalization 6 250 M
Managers
NameTitle
Vladimir G. Shmunis Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David D. Sipes Chief Operating Officer
Mitesh Dilip Dhruv Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Vlad Vendrow Chief Technology Officer
R. Neil Williams Independent Director
