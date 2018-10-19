RingCentral : Announces Date of Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions, today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018 after market close on Monday, November 5, 2018. The company also announced that it will hold a conference call on the same day at 2:00 PM Pacific Time (5:00 PM Eastern Time) to discuss its quarterly financial results.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 705-6003 from the United States or (201) 493-6725 internationally with reference to the company name and conference title, and a live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page of RingCentral’s company website at http://ir.ringcentral.com. Following the completion of the call through 11:59 PM Eastern Time on November 12, a telephone replay will be available by dialing (844) 512-2921 from the United States or (412) 317-6671 internationally with recording access code 13684259.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) is a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. More flexible and cost-effective than legacy on-premises systems, RingCentral empowers today’s mobile and distributed workforce to communicate, collaborate, and connect from anywhere, on any device. RingCentral unifies voice, video, team messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and integrated contact center solutions with our Digital Customer Engagement Platform. RingCentral’s open platform integrates with leading business apps and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

