RingCentral : Institutional Investor Ranks RingCentral's CEO, CFO, and Investor Relations First Place in Each Individual Category for 2020 All-America Executive Team Software Sector

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced its executive and investor relations leadership ranked first place in the prestigious Institutional Investor 2020 All-America Executive Team.

In the software sector overall ranking:

“Best CEO” category: Ranked 1st - Vlad Shmunis, RingCentral Founder, Chairman & CEO

“Best CFO” category: Ranked 1st - Mitesh Dhruv, RingCentral CFO

“Best Investor Relations Professional” category: Ranked 1st - Ryan Goodman, RingCentral Investor Relations

RingCentral was ranked second place in: “Best Analyst Days” “Best Corporate Governance”



Institutional Investor is the leading publication for institutional investors, including money managers and pension fund managers. Each year, the publication releases its All-America Executive Team ranking, which reflects extensive polling of investment professionals to name the best CEOs, CFOs, and investor relations teams. The 2020 rankings represent the opinions of more than 1,600 portfolio managers and sell-side analysts.

“It’s an honor to be ranked on Institutional Investor’s annual executive study alongside companies like Microsoft and Salesforce,” said RingCentral’s Vlad Shmunis. “Thank you to our investors and the sell-side community for the recognition.”

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) is a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions. More flexible and cost-effective than legacy on-premises systems, the RingCentral platform empowers employees to work better together, from any location, on any device, and via any mode to serve customers, improving business efficiency and customer satisfaction. The company provides unified voice, video meetings, team messaging, digital customer engagement, and integrated contact center solutions for enterprises globally. RingCentral’s open platform integrates with leading business apps and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

