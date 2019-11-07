RingCentral : Largest Wholesale Grocery Supply Company in US Powers Growing Mobile Workforce with RingCentral Cloud Communications Solutions

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced that it has been selected by C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc., the largest wholesale grocery supply company in the US, to enable its growing remote and distributed workforce and boost customer engagement. With more than 45 locations nationwide, C&S needed a cloud communications solution that enhances mobility, improves employee collaboration, and integrates with other cloud business applications. C&S is deploying RingCentral across more than 5,000 employees in nearly every state in the US.

A Forbes Top 10 Privately Held Company, C&S supplies more than 7,700 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases, and institutions. Over the course of the past few years, C&S has acquired multiple businesses to enhance its offerings. As a result, C&S accumulated multiple legacy on-premises communications systems in different parts of the country. This challenged employee productivity and has made things difficult for IT to manage as the company scaled its mobile and remote workforce.

“We are always looking for ways to improve our solutions to enable more productivity and support our future growth needs around mobility, as well as integration of our other business applications,” said George Dramalis, Chief Information Officer, C&S Wholesale Grocers. “We needed a unified solution that included messaging, calling, video meetings, conferencing, and contact center. RingCentral enabled us to drive more alignment as their cloud solution was the most comprehensive.”

According to Anthony Lobosco, VP of Sales and Marketing at Livtech, the RingCentral partner that orchestrated the solution, “Many of our enterprise clients, like C&S, are making the move to cloud communications to enhance productivity and empower their mobile workforce to work the way they want, with collaboration and teamwork being at the core of the experience. We’re witnessing a lot of growth and interest in unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and contact center as a service (CCaaS), and more often than not, our clients come to us requesting the full RingCentral solution. Their robust capabilities around voice, collaboration, and omnichannel are well-suited for our enterprise clients, and we see this trend continuing to build.”

Key RingCentral benefits for C&S, include:

Enhanced mobility: C&S employees use the RingCentral mobile capabilities to communicate and collaborate on the go, whether it’s starting a video chat, launching a conference call, or messaging with colleagues across state lines.

C&S employees use the RingCentral mobile capabilities to communicate and collaborate on the go, whether it’s starting a video chat, launching a conference call, or messaging with colleagues across state lines. Open platform: The RingCentral Connect Platform has more than 3,000 certified integrations, and the platform provides a plethora of APIs so C&S can integrate communications services into their other business apps.

The RingCentral Connect Platform has more than 3,000 certified integrations, and the platform provides a plethora of APIs so C&S can integrate communications services into their other business apps. Administrative oversight: For C&S, role-based access was a priority. This allows for administrators of the platform to create custom roles to govern what various users can do on the platform without granting full administrative access. Additionally, C&S’s IT team can centrally monitor communications quality and track usage metrics via RingCentral’s real-time dashboard.

“Innovative enterprises like C&S Wholesale Grocers are rethinking their communications infrastructure to take their business to the next level,” said Carson Hostetter, SVP of Worldwide Field Sales, RingCentral. “We’re proud to partner with C&S to enable greater employee collaboration and customer engagement with our cloud communications solution, and we look forward to supporting their future business initiatives.”

About C&S Wholesale Grocers

C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc. is the largest wholesale grocery supply company in the U.S. and the industry leader in supply chain innovation. Founded in 1918 as a supplier to independent grocery stores, C&S now services customers of all sizes, supplying more than 7,700 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases and institutions with over 137,000 different products. We are an engaged corporate citizen, supporting causes that positively impact our communities. To learn more, please visit cswg.com.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions. More flexible and cost-effective than legacy on-premises systems, the RingCentral platform empowers employees to work better together, from any location, on any device, and via any mode to serve customers, improving business efficiency and customer satisfaction. The company provides unified voice, video meetings, team messaging, digital customer engagement, and integrated contact center solutions for enterprises globally. RingCentral’s open platform integrates with leading business apps and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

