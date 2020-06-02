Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  RingCentral, Inc.    RNG

RINGCENTRAL, INC.

(RNG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RingCentral : Launches IGNITE! Partner Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/02/2020 | 08:05am EDT

New channel program builds on Channel Harmony program and provides partners with greater flexibility in sales cycles

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced the launch of its IGNITE!™ Partner Program, which enables partners to own the entire sales cycle with organizations of up to 400 employees. IGNITE! builds on RingCentral’s existing industry-leading Channel Harmony® program. The program reinforces RingCentral’s commitment to the channel, and gives partners greater flexibility to choose the sales process that best suits the needs of each individual prospect.

“Now more than ever, organizations need technology that allows them to work from anywhere,” said Zane Long, senior vice president, global partner sales. “With the new IGNITE! program, we remain committed to our partners by providing them with even more flexibility and choice. Partners can continue to look to RingCentral as the complete cloud solution for today's modern digital workforce across businesses of any size.”

The RingCentral IGNITE! Partner Program enables qualifying partners to manage the sales process end-to-end for opportunities for organizations of up to 400 employees when selling RingCentral’s cloud communications solutions. Certified partners will be able to provide quotes, access a dedicated remote team for sales support, and have the ability to close deals with higher sales incentives. For larger, more complex deals, partners will continue to leverage RingCentral’s Channel Harmony program for complete RingCentral sales resources.

“Cloud communications solutions are now a must have for businesses of all sizes and across industry verticals to maintain business continuity,” said Joe Rittenhouse, president of business development, Converged Technology Professionals. “RingCentral is a leader in cloud communications and their IGNITE program provides us with the flexibility to expedite the sales process when catering to small and medium businesses, while still having the option to leverage RingCentral’s resources for larger enterprise deals."

RingCentral works with world-class distributors, master agents, channel partners, and carrier partners to deliver cloud communications solutions to businesses around the world. Ranked in the CRN 5-Star Partner Program Guide for five years in a row and recognized as a leader in the Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service Worldwide, RingCentral provides a mobile-first, unified message video phone solution, as well as digital customer engagement and integrated contact center solutions to enable a complete seamless experience. Easier to manage, more flexible and cost-efficient than legacy, on-premise communications systems, RingCentral’s cloud solutions meet the needs of today’s mobile and distributed workforce.

To learn more about RingCentral’s partner programs, visit https://www.ringcentral.com/partner/overview.html.

About RingCentral
RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of cloud Message Video Phone (MVP), customer engagement and contact center solutions for businesses worldwide. More flexible and cost-effective than legacy on-premise PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral’s open platform integrates with leading third-party business applications and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

© 2020 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral, IGNITE!, Channel Harmony and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on RINGCENTRAL, INC.
08:05aRINGCENTRAL : Launches IGNITE! Partner Program
BU
05/19RINGCENTRAL : dominates Omdia's UCaaS Scorecard for fourth consecutive year
AQ
05/11RINGCENTRAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
05/07RINGCENTRAL : Q1 2020 Earnings Script
PU
05/06RINGCENTRAL : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/06RINGCENTRAL, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
05/06RINGCENTRAL : Phil Sorgen, Former Microsoft Corporate Vice President for US Ente..
BU
05/06RINGCENTRAL : Announces First Quarter 2020 Results
BU
05/05RINGCENTRAL : Reimagines User Experience for Communications and Collaboration wi..
BU
05/04RINGCENTRAL : Goosehead Insurance Transitions Entire Organization to Work from H..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 120 M - -
Net income 2020 -174 M - -
Net Debt 2020 269 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -146x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 24 556 M 24 556 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 22,2x
Nbr of Employees 2 363
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart RINGCENTRAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
RingCentral, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RINGCENTRAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 274,33 $
Last Close Price 279,36 $
Spread / Highest target 12,8%
Spread / Average Target -1,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vladimir G. Shmunis Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Anand Eswaran President & Chief Operating Officer
Mitesh Dilip Dhruv Chief Financial Officer
Vlad Vendrow Chief Technology Officer
Trevor Schulze Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RINGCENTRAL, INC.65.63%24 556
ORACLE CORPORATION0.15%167 329
SAP SE-5.67%150 393
INTUIT INC.10.70%75 611
SERVICENOW INC.35.79%73 110
DOCUSIGN, INC.98.65%26 960
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group