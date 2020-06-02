RingCentral : Launches IGNITE! Partner Program

New channel program builds on Channel Harmony program and provides partners with greater flexibility in sales cycles

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced the launch of its IGNITE!™ Partner Program, which enables partners to own the entire sales cycle with organizations of up to 400 employees. IGNITE! builds on RingCentral’s existing industry-leading Channel Harmony® program. The program reinforces RingCentral’s commitment to the channel, and gives partners greater flexibility to choose the sales process that best suits the needs of each individual prospect.

“Now more than ever, organizations need technology that allows them to work from anywhere,” said Zane Long, senior vice president, global partner sales. “With the new IGNITE! program, we remain committed to our partners by providing them with even more flexibility and choice. Partners can continue to look to RingCentral as the complete cloud solution for today's modern digital workforce across businesses of any size.”

The RingCentral IGNITE! Partner Program enables qualifying partners to manage the sales process end-to-end for opportunities for organizations of up to 400 employees when selling RingCentral’s cloud communications solutions. Certified partners will be able to provide quotes, access a dedicated remote team for sales support, and have the ability to close deals with higher sales incentives. For larger, more complex deals, partners will continue to leverage RingCentral’s Channel Harmony program for complete RingCentral sales resources.

“Cloud communications solutions are now a must have for businesses of all sizes and across industry verticals to maintain business continuity,” said Joe Rittenhouse, president of business development, Converged Technology Professionals. “RingCentral is a leader in cloud communications and their IGNITE program provides us with the flexibility to expedite the sales process when catering to small and medium businesses, while still having the option to leverage RingCentral’s resources for larger enterprise deals."

RingCentral works with world-class distributors, master agents, channel partners, and carrier partners to deliver cloud communications solutions to businesses around the world. Ranked in the CRN 5-Star Partner Program Guide for five years in a row and recognized as a leader in the Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service Worldwide, RingCentral provides a mobile-first, unified message video phone solution, as well as digital customer engagement and integrated contact center solutions to enable a complete seamless experience. Easier to manage, more flexible and cost-efficient than legacy, on-premise communications systems, RingCentral’s cloud solutions meet the needs of today’s mobile and distributed workforce.

To learn more about RingCentral's partner programs, visit https://www.ringcentral.com/partner/overview.html.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of cloud Message Video Phone (MVP), customer engagement and contact center solutions for businesses worldwide. More flexible and cost-effective than legacy on-premise PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral’s open platform integrates with leading third-party business applications and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

