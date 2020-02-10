Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  RingCentral, Inc.    RNG

RINGCENTRAL, INC.

(RNG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/10 04:59:54 pm
218.87 USD   +5.49%
04:58pRINGCENTRAL : Q4 2019 Earnings Presentation
PU
04:54pRINGCENTRAL, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04:36pRINGCENTRAL : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

RingCentral : Q4 2019 Earnings Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/10/2020 | 04:58pm EST

Q4 2019 Earnings Presentation

Revenue and EPS above guidance

Initiating FY 2020 guidance

February 10, 2020

1 ||©©20192018RingCentral,RingCentral,Inc.IncAll.rightsAll rightsreservedr served. .

Safe Harbor and Non-GAAP Measures

This presentation includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements relate to, among other things, our business strategy and goals, growth of the market for our services, and our future financial and operating results, including our GAAP and non-GAAP guidance.

Although we believe the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions could be incorrect. Our operations involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially affect our results of operations and whether the forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be correct.

Actual results and trends in the future may differ materially from those suggested or implied by the forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors including those that are described in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. All future written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the previous statements. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or that we become aware of, after the date of this presentation.

In this presentation, we provide historical certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are reconciled to their directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

These reconciliations are presented in the Appendix at the end of this presentation.

We also provide guidance on forecasted non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP tax rates, and non-GAAP EPS. Reconciliations of our forecasted non-GAAP operating margin to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is presented in the Reconciliation slides at the end of this presentation. We have not reconciled the forecasted non-GAAP EPS to its respective forecasted GAAP measures because we do not provide guidance on it. We do not provide guidance on forecasted GAAP EPS because of the inherent uncertainty and complexity involved in forecasting the intercompany remeasurement gain (loss), gain (loss) associated with investments and strategic partnerships, and provision (benefit) from income taxes, which could be a significant reconciling item between the non-GAAP and respective GAAP measure. The intercompany remeasurement gain (loss) is affected by the movement in various exchange rates relative to the USD, which is difficult to predict and subject to constant change. We do not provide guidance on gain (loss) associated with investments and strategic partnerships as it is based on future share prices, which are difficult to predict and subject to inherent uncertainties. We do not provide guidance on forecasted GAAP tax rates as we do not forecast discrete tax items as they are difficult to predict. The provision (benefit) from income taxes, excluding discrete items, is expected to have an immaterial impact to our GAAP EPS. We utilized a projected long-term tax rate in our computation of the non-GAAP income tax provision. For fiscal 2020, we have determined the projected non-GAAP tax rate to be 22.5%. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure guidance to the corresponding GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable effort.

We also provide other measures such as software subscriptions annualized exit monthly recurring subscriptions (ARR), RingCentral Office® ARR, mid-market and enterprise ARR, enterprise ARR and channel partner ARR and bookings.

2 | © 2020 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved.

Outstanding Quarter on Multiple Fronts

  • Surpassed $1 billion annual revenuerun-rate
    • Total revenue up 34% Y/Y to $253M
  • Atos: First strategic System Integration partnership
    • Global leader in enabling enterprise digital transformation with annual revenue of approximately $13 billion
    • Extends RingCentral's reach into digital transformation initiatives with large enterprise accounts
  • Mid-marketand Enterprise(1)business momentum
    • ARR of $479M
    • Grew ARR 59% Y/Y
  • Enterprise business(2)strength
    • ARR of $293M
    • Grew ARR 71% Y/Y
  • Channel partners(3)strong growth
    • ARR of $300M
    • Grew ARR 63% Y/Y
  1. Mid-marketand enterprise business is defined as RingCentral Office customers that generate $25,000 or greater annualized recurring revenue (ARR)
  2. Enterprise business is defined as RingCentral Office customers that generate $100,000 or greater ARR
  3. Channel partner ARR is defined in the same manner as we calculate our ARR, except that only customer subscriptions generated from channel partners are included

3 | © 2020 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved.

A Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as

a Service, Worldwide

This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. The Gartner document is available upon request from RingCentral. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide, Daniel O'Connell, Megan

4Fernandez,4||©Rafael©20192020Benitez,RingCentral,RingCentral,ChristopherIncTrueman,. AllIncrights.SebastianAllreservedightsHernandez;reserved.30 July.2019.

Q4 2019 Financial Highlights at-a-Glance

Revenue

Total Revenue

$253 million, 34% Y/Y growth

Subscriptions

$229 million, 33% Y/Y growth

Total ARR

$960 million, 32% Y/Y growth

RingCentral Office(1)

$877 million, 36% Y/Y growth

ARR

Mid-Market & Enterprise(2)

$479 million, 59% Y/Y growth

Enterprise(3)

$293 million, 71% Y/Y growth

Channel Partners

$300 million, 63% Y/Y growth

  1. RingCentral Office includes customer subscriptions from RingCentral Office and RingCentral customer engagement solutions customers
  2. Mid-marketand enterprise business is defined as RingCentral Office customers that generate $25,000 or greater ARR
  3. Enterprise business is defined as RingCentral Office customers that generate $100,000 or greater ARR

5 | © 2020 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved.

Q4 2019 Results vs Q4 2019 Guidance

Q4 Guidance

Q4 Results

Total Revenue

$238M - $240M

$253M

Total Revenue Growth Y/Y

26%

- 27%

34%

Subscriptions Revenue

$217M

- $219M

$229M

Subscriptions Revenue Growth Y/Y

26%

- 27%

33%

GAAP Operating Margin

(16.7%) - (16.1%)

(8.1%)

Non-GAAP Operating Margin

9.6%

9.6%

Non-GAAP EPS

$0.21

$0.22

6 | © 2020 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved.

Total Revenue

$300

$ millions

Increased 34% Y/Y

$250

$253

$233

$200

$189

$150

$100

$50

Q4'18

Q3'19

Q4'19

7 | © 2020 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved.

Subscriptions Revenue

$250 $230 $210 $190 $170 $150 $130 $110

$90 $70 $50

$ millions

$229

$211

$172

Q4'18

Q3'19

Q4'19

Increased 33% Y/Y

8 | © 2020 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved.

Total Subscriptions ARR

$1,050.0

Increased 32% Y/Y

$950.0

$ millions

$850.0

$960

$881

$750.0

$650.0

$726

$550.0

$450.0

$350.0

$250.0

$150.0

$50.0

Q4'18

Q3'19

Q4'19

9 | © 2020 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved.

RingCentral Office ARR

$950.0

Increased 36% Y/Y

$850.0

$ millions

$877

$750.0

$800

$650.0

$644

$550.0

$450.0

$350.0

$250.0

$150.0

$50.0

Q4'18

Q3'19

Q4'19

10 | © 2020 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved.

Annual Results Summary FY 2018 vs FY 2019

FY 2018

FY 2019

Y/Y

Total Revenue

$674M

$903M

34%

Subscriptions Revenue

$613M

$818M

33%

GAAP Operating Margin

(2.4%)

(5.1%)

(2.7) pts

Non-GAAP Operating Margin

8.7%

9.2%

0.5 pts

Non-GAAP EPS

$0.77

$0.82

$0.05

11 | © 2020 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved.

Delivering on the Vision of Collaborative Communications

12 | © 2020 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved.

Q1 2020 and FY 2020 Guidance

13 | © 2020 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved.

Q1 2020 and FY 2020 Guidance

Q1 2020

FY 2020

Total Revenue

$257M - $259M

$1.125B

- $1.135B

Total Revenue Growth Y/Y

28%

- 29%

25%

- 26%

Subscriptions Revenue

$233M - $235M

$1.019B

- $1.027B

Subscriptions Revenue Growth Y/Y

28%

- 29%

25%

- 26%

GAAP Operating Margin

(10.3%) - (9.5%)

(10.9%) - (9.6%)

Non-GAAP Operating Margin

8.0%

- 8.1%

9.6%

- 9.7%

Non-GAAP Tax Rate

22.5%

22.5%

Non-GAAP EPS

$0.18

- $0.19

$0.93 - $0.94(1)

  1. Non-GAAPEPS range of $0.93 to $0.94 based on 94.5 million fully diluted shares. This reflects additional imputed shares from the convertible debt due to stock price appreciation and shares issued to Avaya in November 2019, which if excluded would have increased the guidance range by $0.04.

14 | © 2020 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved.

Reconciliation GAAP to Non-GAAP

15 | © 2020 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved.

16 | © 2020 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved.

17 | © 2020 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved.

18 | © 2020 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved.

THANK YOU

Disclaimer

RingCentral Inc. published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 21:57:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on RINGCENTRAL, INC.
04:58pRINGCENTRAL : Q4 2019 Earnings Presentation
PU
04:54pRINGCENTRAL, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04:36pRINGCENTRAL : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:07pRINGCENTRAL : Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Results
BU
04:03pRINGCENTRAL : Gains Momentum in Public Sector and Education Vertical With Key Ag..
BU
02/05RINGCENTRAL, INC. : annual earnings release
02/03RINGCENTRAL : Avaya and RingCentral Introduce Avaya Cloud Office™, Making ..
PU
01/27RINGCENTRAL : Altura Partners With RingCentral to Bring Industry-Leading Cloud C..
BU
01/22RINGCENTRAL : Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference..
BU
01/16RINGCENTRAL, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 889 M
EBIT 2019 81,3 M
Net income 2019 -62,1 M
Finance 2019 172 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -288x
P/E ratio 2020 -307x
EV / Sales2019 19,9x
EV / Sales2020 16,1x
Capitalization 17 864 M
Chart RINGCENTRAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
RingCentral, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RINGCENTRAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 211,21  $
Last Close Price 207,47  $
Spread / Highest target 15,7%
Spread / Average Target 1,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vladimir G. Shmunis Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Anand Eswaran President & Chief Operating Officer
Mitesh Dilip Dhruv Chief Financial Officer
Vlad Vendrow Chief Technology Officer
Trevor Schulze Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RINGCENTRAL, INC.23.00%17 740
ORACLE CORPORATION3.28%171 000
SAP AG3.13%155 598
INTUIT INC.12.51%74 612
SERVICENOW, INC.20.81%64 416
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.16.49%22 173
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group