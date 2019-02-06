RingCentral : Secures Two New Government Contracting Vehicles for State, Local & Education Clients

RingCentral,
Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud
communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today
announced that it has secured major government contracting vehicles,
including:
These vehicles are aimed at streamlining the purchasing process for
state agencies, local municipalities, counties, cities, and districts,
as well as school districts and higher education institutions across the
country. This will enable them to transition their communications from
legacy on-premises systems to cloud solutions for greater reliability,
mobility, and efficiency.
RingCentral, a cloud communications solutions provider, offers unified
voice, video, team messaging, conferencing, online meetings, digital
customer engagement and integrated contact center solutions to
organizations globally.
“The public sector is plagued with legacy on-premises systems that are
obsolete, unreliable, expensive and provide only voice communications
capabilities,” said Mitch Tarica, SVP of worldwide sales, RingCentral.
“Our cloud communications solutions deliver a rich set of communications
capabilities and decrease costs so public sector clients can more deeply
engage with their constituents.”
For additional information on RingCentral’s public sector offering,
please click here.
