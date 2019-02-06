RingCentral : Secures Two New Government Contracting Vehicles for State, Local & Education Clients

Public sector clients now have streamlined purchasing process to transition from legacy on-premises systems to RingCentral’s cloud communications solutions

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced that it has secured major government contracting vehicles, including:

TIPS USA: A national purchasing cooperative that offers access to competitively procured contracts to its memberships in the State and Local Government Education (SLED) marketplace.

New York State Office of General Services Technology Umbrella Contract: The State of NY Statewide IT Umbrella Contract for State, Local & Education.

These vehicles are aimed at streamlining the purchasing process for state agencies, local municipalities, counties, cities, and districts, as well as school districts and higher education institutions across the country. This will enable them to transition their communications from legacy on-premises systems to cloud solutions for greater reliability, mobility, and efficiency.

RingCentral, a cloud communications solutions provider, offers unified voice, video, team messaging, conferencing, online meetings, digital customer engagement and integrated contact center solutions to organizations globally.

“The public sector is plagued with legacy on-premises systems that are obsolete, unreliable, expensive and provide only voice communications capabilities,” said Mitch Tarica, SVP of worldwide sales, RingCentral. “Our cloud communications solutions deliver a rich set of communications capabilities and decrease costs so public sector clients can more deeply engage with their constituents.”

For additional information on RingCentral’s public sector offering, please click here.

