RINGCENTRAL INC (RNG)
RingCentral : Secures Two New Government Contracting Vehicles for State, Local & Education Clients

02/06/2019 | 08:06am EST

Public sector clients now have streamlined purchasing process to transition from legacy on-premises systems to RingCentral’s cloud communications solutions

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced that it has secured major government contracting vehicles, including:

These vehicles are aimed at streamlining the purchasing process for state agencies, local municipalities, counties, cities, and districts, as well as school districts and higher education institutions across the country. This will enable them to transition their communications from legacy on-premises systems to cloud solutions for greater reliability, mobility, and efficiency.

RingCentral, a cloud communications solutions provider, offers unified voice, video, team messaging, conferencing, online meetings, digital customer engagement and integrated contact center solutions to organizations globally.

“The public sector is plagued with legacy on-premises systems that are obsolete, unreliable, expensive and provide only voice communications capabilities,” said Mitch Tarica, SVP of worldwide sales, RingCentral. “Our cloud communications solutions deliver a rich set of communications capabilities and decrease costs so public sector clients can more deeply engage with their constituents.”

For additional information on RingCentral’s public sector offering, please click here.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions. More flexible and cost-effective than legacy on-premises systems, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect from any location, on any device, and via any mode. RingCentral provides unified voice, video meetings, team messaging, digital customer engagement, and integrated contact center solutions for enterprises globally. RingCentral’s open platform integrates with leading business apps and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

©2019 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 666 M
EBIT 2018 55,9 M
Net income 2018 -28,2 M
Finance 2018 218 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 11,3x
EV / Sales 2019 9,11x
Capitalization 7 751 M
Managers
NameTitle
Vladimir G. Shmunis Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David D. Sipes Chief Operating Officer
Mitesh Dilip Dhruv Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Vlad Vendrow Chief Technology Officer
R. Neil Williams Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RINGCENTRAL INC17.03%7 751
ORACLE CORPORATION13.02%183 896
SAP6.87%130 016
INTUIT14.04%58 257
SERVICENOW INC28.25%40 943
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.13.43%16 006
