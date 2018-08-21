Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



21.08.2018 / 09:15

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Blue Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Konstantin Last name(s): Winterstein Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI

3912001LS9HMTYQODO63

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A13SUA8

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares through the exercise of subscription rights

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 4.10 EUR 502541.10 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 4.10 EUR 502541.10 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2018-08-17; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

