Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Ringmetall AG    HP3   DE0006001902

RINGMETALL AG (HP3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 09:20am CEST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.08.2018 / 09:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Konstantin
Last name(s): Winterstein

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
3912001LS9HMTYQODO63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A13SUA8

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares through the exercise of subscription rights

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
4.10 EUR 1143900.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
4.10 EUR 1143900.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-08-17; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


21.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft
Innere Wiener Str. 9
81667 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.ringmetall.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

44279  21.08.2018 


© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RINGMETALL AG
09:20aRINGMETALL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Notification and public disclosure of transactio..
EQ
09:20aRINGMETALL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Notification and public disclosure of transactio..
EQ
09:20aRINGMETALL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Notification and public disclosure of transactio..
EQ
09:20aRINGMETALL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Notification and public disclosure of transactio..
EQ
09:20aRINGMETALL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Notification and public disclosure of transactio..
EQ
08/05RINGMETALL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of th..
EQ
08/01RINGMETALL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Notification and public disclosure of transactio..
EQ
08/01RINGMETALL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Notification and public disclosure of transactio..
EQ
08/01RINGMETALL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Notification and public disclosure of transactio..
EQ
08/01RINGMETALL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Notification and public disclosure of transactio..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 110 M
EBIT 2018 10,9 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 1,75 M
Yield 2018 1,33%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1,10x
EV / Sales 2019 1,00x
Capitalization 119 M
Chart RINGMETALL AG
Duration : Period :
Ringmetall AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RINGMETALL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 5,14 €
Spread / Average Target 25%
Managers
NameTitle
Christoph Petri Chief Executive Officer
Thilo von Selchow Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus W. Wenner Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ralph Heuwing Member-Supervisory Board
Ingo Middelmenne IR & Corporate Communications Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RINGMETALL AG2.50%138
FANUC CORP-20.98%40 339
ATLAS COPCO AB-8.39%32 694
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES16.26%30 785
INGERSOLL-RAND11.91%24 484
PARKER HANNIFIN-15.04%22 546
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.