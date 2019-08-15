|
Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
08/15/2019 | 03:15am EDT
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
15.08.2019 / 09:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|Blue Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Konstantin
|Last name(s):
|Winterstein
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0006001902
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|2.80 EUR
|14000.00 EUR
|2.80 EUR
|12709.20 EUR
|2.80 EUR
|1290.80 EUR
|2.80 EUR
|14000.00 EUR
|2.80 EUR
|2671.20 EUR
|2.80 EUR
|128.80 EUR
|2.80 EUR
|2800.00 EUR
|2.80 EUR
|2254.00 EUR
|2.83 EUR
|551.85 EUR
|2.83 EUR
|2830.00 EUR
|2.83 EUR
|14150.00 EUR
|2.80 EUR
|3718.40 EUR
|2.83 EUR
|10391.76 EUR
|2.80 EUR
|243.60 EUR
|2.83 EUR
|2583.79 EUR
|2.83 EUR
|2830.00 EUR
|2.83 EUR
|2830.00 EUR
|2.83 EUR
|1870.63 EUR
|2.89 EUR
|979.71 EUR
|2.89 EUR
|1910.29 EUR
|2.90 EUR
|983.10 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|2.816 EUR
|95727.13 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
15.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft
|
|Innere Wiener Str. 9
|
|81667 Munich
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.ringmetall.de
|
|Latest news on RINGMETALL AG
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2019
|120 M
|EBIT 2019
|7,75 M
|Net income 2019
|4,35 M
|Debt 2019
|18,1 M
|Yield 2019
|2,16%
|
|P/E ratio 2019
|18,5x
|P/E ratio 2020
|12,1x
|EV / Sales2019
|0,82x
|EV / Sales2020
|0,75x
|Capitalization
|80,5 M
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends RINGMETALL AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|2
|Average target price
|
3,55 €
|Last Close Price
|
2,78 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
36,7%
|Spread / Average Target
|
27,7%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
18,7%