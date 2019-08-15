Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



15.08.2019 / 09:10

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Blue Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Konstantin Last name(s): Winterstein Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI

3912001LS9HMTYQODO63

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0006001902

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 2.80 EUR 14000.00 EUR 2.80 EUR 12709.20 EUR 2.80 EUR 1290.80 EUR 2.80 EUR 14000.00 EUR 2.80 EUR 2671.20 EUR 2.80 EUR 128.80 EUR 2.80 EUR 2800.00 EUR 2.80 EUR 2254.00 EUR 2.83 EUR 551.85 EUR 2.83 EUR 2830.00 EUR 2.83 EUR 14150.00 EUR 2.80 EUR 3718.40 EUR 2.83 EUR 10391.76 EUR 2.80 EUR 243.60 EUR 2.83 EUR 2583.79 EUR 2.83 EUR 2830.00 EUR 2.83 EUR 2830.00 EUR 2.83 EUR 1870.63 EUR 2.89 EUR 979.71 EUR 2.89 EUR 1910.29 EUR 2.90 EUR 983.10 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 2.816 EUR 95727.13 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2019-08-13; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

