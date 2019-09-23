Log in
Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

09/23/2019 | 03:05am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.09.2019 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Petri Industriebeteiligungen GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Christoph
Last name(s): Petri
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
3912001LS9HMTYQODO63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006001902

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.7312 EUR 218496.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.7312 EUR 218496.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-09-19; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


23.09.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft
Innere Wiener Str. 9
81667 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.ringmetall.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

53921  23.09.2019 


© EQS 2019
