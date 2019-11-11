Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Ringmetall AG    HP3   DE0006001902

RINGMETALL AG

(HP3)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 04:35am EST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.11.2019 / 10:31
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Blue Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Konstantin
Last name(s): Winterstein
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
3912001LS9HMTYQODO63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006001902

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.65 EUR 26065.40 EUR
2.65 EUR 14357.70 EUR
2.65 EUR 123839.80 EUR
2.65 EUR 265000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.65 EUR 429262.90 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-11-07; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


11.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft
Innere Wiener Str. 9
81667 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.ringmetall.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

54801  11.11.2019 


© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RINGMETALL AG
04:35aRINGMETALL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Notification and public disclosure of transactio..
EQ
11/07RINGMETALL : reaffirms the outlook for the 2019 financial year after a generally..
PU
11/07RINGMETALL : reaffirms the outlook for the 2019 financial year after a generally..
EQ
09/23RINGMETALL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of th..
EQ
09/23RINGMETALL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Notification and public disclosure of transactio..
EQ
09/19RINGMETALL : shows acquisition-related sales growth in the first half of 2019
PU
09/19RINGMETALL : shows acquisition-related sales growth in the first half of 2019
EQ
08/27RINGMETALL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Notification and public disclosure of transactio..
EQ
08/20RINGMETALL : Development of Ringmetall Group in the first half of 2019 character..
PU
08/20RINGMETALL : Development of Ringmetall Group in the first half of 2019 character..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 120 M
EBIT 2019 7,43 M
Net income 2019 4,17 M
Debt 2019 15,3 M
Yield 2019 2,18%
P/E ratio 2019 19,2x
P/E ratio 2020 12,5x
EV / Sales2019 0,80x
EV / Sales2020 0,74x
Capitalization 79,9 M
Chart RINGMETALL AG
Duration : Period :
Ringmetall AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RINGMETALL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 3,60  €
Last Close Price 2,75  €
Spread / Highest target 38,2%
Spread / Average Target 30,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christoph Petri Chief Executive Officer
Klaus F. Jaenecke Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus W. Wenner Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ralph Heuwing Member-Supervisory Board
Anita Stang Career Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RINGMETALL AG-6.25%89
ATLAS COPCO AB67.79%42 826
FANUC CORPORATION34.31%38 108
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES26.63%35 793
INGERSOLL-RAND42.98%31 495
PARKER HANNIFIN33.79%25 586
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group