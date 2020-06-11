|
Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
06/11/2020 | 11:05am EDT
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
11.06.2020 / 17:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|Petri Industriebeteiligungen GmbH
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Christoph
|Last name(s):
|Petri
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0006001902
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|2.25 EUR
|562500.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|2.25 EUR
|562500.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
11.06.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft
|
|Innere Wiener Str. 9
|
|81667 Munich
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.ringmetall.de
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
60567 11.06.2020
© EQS 2020
|
|Latest news on RINGMETALL AG
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|
128 M
145 M
145 M
|Net income 2020
|
4,10 M
4,66 M
4,66 M
|Net Debt 2020
|
24,0 M
27,3 M
27,3 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|16,3x
|Yield 2020
|2,72%
|
|Capitalization
|
67,7 M
76,8 M
77,0 M
|EV / Sales 2019
|
|EV / Sales 2020
|0,72x
|Nbr of Employees
|685
|Free-Float
|99,0%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends RINGMETALL AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|3
|Average target price
|
3,60 €
|Last Close Price
|
2,33 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
58,8%
|Spread / Average Target
|
54,5%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
50,2%