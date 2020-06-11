Log in
RINGMETALL AG

RINGMETALL AG

(HP3)
Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

06/11/2020 | 11:05am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.06.2020 / 17:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Petri Industriebeteiligungen GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Christoph
Last name(s): Petri
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
3912001LS9HMTYQODO63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006001902

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.25 EUR 562500.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.25 EUR 562500.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-06-10; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


11.06.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft
Innere Wiener Str. 9
81667 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.ringmetall.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

60567  11.06.2020 


© EQS 2020
