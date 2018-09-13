|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
13.09.2018
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed :
Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: September 20, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: September 20, 2018
German: https://www.ringmetall.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte
English: http://www.ringmetall.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/
13.09.2018
