Ringmetall AG    HP3   DE0006001902

RINGMETALL AG (HP3)
News 
News

Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

09/13/2018 | 11:15am CEST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

13.09.2018 / 11:09
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: September 20, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: September 20, 2018 German: https://www.ringmetall.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte English: http://www.ringmetall.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/


13.09.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft
Innere Wiener Str. 9
81667 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.ringmetall.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

723343  13.09.2018 

© EQS 2018
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 110 M
EBIT 2018 10,5 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 1,75 M
Yield 2018 1,37%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1,07x
EV / Sales 2019 0,95x
Capitalization 116 M
Managers
NameTitle
Christoph Petri Chief Executive Officer
Thilo von Selchow Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus W. Wenner Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ralph Heuwing Member-Supervisory Board
Ingo Middelmenne IR & Corporate Communications Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RINGMETALL AG-0.25%135
FANUC CORP-24.09%38 459
ATLAS COPCO AB-9.47%32 948
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES17.57%31 561
INGERSOLL-RAND15.32%25 029
PARKER HANNIFIN-9.71%23 851
