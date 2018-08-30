DGAP-News: Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Ringmetall conducts new elections to the Supervisory Board during the Annual General Meeting



30.08.2018 / 12:15

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ringmetall conducts new elections to the Supervisory Board during the Annual General Meeting



- Klaus F. Jaenecke newly elected to the Supervisory Board, Ralph Heuwing and Markus Wenner confirmed in office

- Unchanged high shareholder approval for the current corporate strategy

- Agenda items adopted largely unanimously, as proposed by the administration

Munich, 30 August 2018 - Ringmetall AG (ISIN: DE0006001902), a leading international specialist in the packaging industry, today presented the development of the company in the past financial year at its 21st Annual General Meeting. Of the current share capital of the company in the amount of 29,069,040.00 euros, 65.6 percent were represented at the Meeting.

The Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Chairman of the Supervisory Board Thilo von Selchow opened the Annual General Meeting on schedule at 10.00 am in the usual atmosphere at the Haus der Bayerischen Wirtschaft in Munich. Subsequently, Spokesman Christoph Petri explained the events of the 2017 financial year and gave an insight into the financial development of the Ringmetall Group as well as the course of the business year 2018. "Operationally, Ringmetall is doing very well again. Demand for our products is at a high level in both industrial packaging and industrial handling", explains Petri. "However, we have to deal with headwinds from a macroeconomic point of view. The high steel prices, the weak US dollar and the decline of the Turkish lira are not making our daily business any easier."

As part of this year's regular elections to the Supervisory Board, hitherto Supervisory Board Chairman Thilo von Selchow was not available for re-election due to private reasons. The Management Board of Ringmetall AG would like to thank Mr. von Selchow for his intensive support of the Group and wishes him continued success and personally all the best. Mr. Klaus F. Jaenecke, entrepreneur from Munich and, among others, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Hansgrohe SE, Schiltach, was newly elected to the Supervisory Board. The members of the Supervisory Board Ralph Heuwing and Markus Wenner were confirmed in their offices in the course of the election. The election is valid, in all three cases, until the Annual General Meeting, which resolves on the discharge for the financial year 2022.

As part of the general debate, it was once again evident this year that the represented and present shareholders fully endorse the Group's current strategic orientation. Most of the items on the agenda were voted unanimously, as proposed by the administration. In detail, the individual agenda items were approved with the following percentage approval:

Agenda item 2 99.92 %

Agenda item 3 99.59 %

Agenda item 4 100.0 %

Agenda item 5 97.88 %

Agenda item 6a 100.0 %

Agenda item 6b 100.0 %

Agenda item 6c 99.99 %

Agenda item 7 97.81 %

Agenda item 8 96.17 %

Agenda item 9 97.91 %

Further information on the Ringmetall Group and its affiliated subsidiaries can be found at www.ringmetall.de.



Contact:

Ingo Middelmenne

Investor Relations

Ringmetall AG

Phone: +49 (0)89 45 220 98 12

Mobile: +49 (0) 174 9091190

Email: middelmenne@ringmetall.de

About Ringmetall Group

Ringmetall is an internationally leading specialist in the packaging industry. The Industrial Packaging business segment offers highly secure gasket and locking systems for the chemical, the petrochemical and the pharmaceutical industry as well as the food industry. The Industrial Handling business segment develops application-optimized vehicle accessory parts for the handling and transport of packaging units. Besides its headquarters in Munich, Ringmetall has worldwide production and sales subsidiaries in Germany, Great Britain, Spain, Italy, Turkey, the Netherlands, as well as in China and the USA. On a global scale, Ringmetall generates revenues of more than EUR 100 million per year.