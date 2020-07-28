Log in
Ringmetall : plans unchanged high dividend due to good business performance

07/28/2020 | 03:50am EDT

DGAP-News: Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Dividend
Ringmetall plans unchanged high dividend due to good business performance

28.07.2020 / 09:47
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ringmetall plans unchanged high dividend due to good business performance

- Business development in the year to date remains on target
- Management Board proposes unchanged dividend of 6 cents per share
- Publication of preliminary half-year figures expected on 6 August

Munich, 28 July 2020 - Ringmetall AG (ISIN: DE0006001902), a leading international specialist supplier in the packaging industry, continues to develop according to plan in the current fiscal year. For this reason, the Management Board of the company will propose to its shareholders at the first virtual Annual General Meeting on 28 August 2020 an unchanged dividend distribution of EUR 0.06 per share. Thus, the current dividend yield of the Ringmetall share based on yesterday's XETRA closing price amounts to 2.6 percent.

"We had postponed this year's Annual General Meeting from mid-June to the end of August in order to be able to better assess to what extent a dividend distribution is justifiable from a liquidity point of view against the background of COVID-19", explains Christoph Petri, spokesperson of the Management Board of Ringmetall AG. "So far, however, we are coming through this general crisis really well, so that we will propose a dividend of 6 cents to the Annual General Meeting as in the previous year. Also for the rest of the year, we are correspondingly confident".

The company plans to publish preliminary figures on the course of business in the first half of 2020 on 6 August. It is already foreseeable that the current development of the company is still within the scope of the full-year outlook published on 5 March.

Further information on the Ringmetall Group and its affiliated subsidiaries can be found at www.ringmetall.de.

Contact:
Ingo Middelmenne
Investor Relations
Ringmetall AG
Phone: +49 (0 )89 45 220 98 12
Mobile: +49 (0 )174 90 911 90
Email: middelmenne@ringmetall.de

About the Ringmetall Group

Ringmetall is an internationally leading specialist supplier in the packaging industry. The Industrial Packaging division offers high-security closure systems and inner liners for industrial drums for the chemical, petrochemical, pharmaceutical and food processing industries. The Industrial Handling division develops application-optimized vehicle attachments for the handling and transport of packaging units. In addition to the corporate headquarters in Munich, Ringmetall is represented by worldwide production and sales branches in Germany, Great Britain, Spain, Italy, Turkey, the Netherlands as well as China and the USA. Worldwide, Ringmetall generates revenues of more than 120 million euros per year.


28.07.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft
Innere Wiener Str. 9
81667 Munich
Germany
Phone: 089 / 45 22 098 - 0
Fax: 089 / 45 22 098 - 22
E-mail: info@ringmetall.de
Internet: www.ringmetall.de
ISIN: DE0006001902
WKN: 600190
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1102703

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1102703  28.07.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1102703&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 127 M 149 M 149 M
Net income 2020 3,87 M 4,54 M 4,54 M
Net Debt 2020 24,0 M 28,2 M 28,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,8x
Yield 2020 2,62%
Capitalization 66,6 M 78,3 M 78,1 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 685
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart RINGMETALL AG
Duration : Period :
Ringmetall AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RINGMETALL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 3,57 €
Last Close Price 2,29 €
Spread / Highest target 57,2%
Spread / Average Target 55,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 52,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christoph Petri Chief Executive Officer
Klaus F. Jaenecke Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus W. Wenner Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ralph Heuwing Member-Supervisory Board
Anita Stang Career Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RINGMETALL AG-13.26%78
ATLAS COPCO AB7.12%52 775
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.18.76%43 353
FANUC CORPORATION2.04%37 732
FORTIVE CORPORATION-5.88%23 924
SANDVIK AB-8.02%23 818
