28.07.2020 / 09:47

Ringmetall plans unchanged high dividend due to good business performance



- Business development in the year to date remains on target

- Management Board proposes unchanged dividend of 6 cents per share

- Publication of preliminary half-year figures expected on 6 August

Munich, 28 July 2020 - Ringmetall AG (ISIN: DE0006001902), a leading international specialist supplier in the packaging industry, continues to develop according to plan in the current fiscal year. For this reason, the Management Board of the company will propose to its shareholders at the first virtual Annual General Meeting on 28 August 2020 an unchanged dividend distribution of EUR 0.06 per share. Thus, the current dividend yield of the Ringmetall share based on yesterday's XETRA closing price amounts to 2.6 percent.

"We had postponed this year's Annual General Meeting from mid-June to the end of August in order to be able to better assess to what extent a dividend distribution is justifiable from a liquidity point of view against the background of COVID-19", explains Christoph Petri, spokesperson of the Management Board of Ringmetall AG. "So far, however, we are coming through this general crisis really well, so that we will propose a dividend of 6 cents to the Annual General Meeting as in the previous year. Also for the rest of the year, we are correspondingly confident".

The company plans to publish preliminary figures on the course of business in the first half of 2020 on 6 August. It is already foreseeable that the current development of the company is still within the scope of the full-year outlook published on 5 March.

Further information on the Ringmetall Group and its affiliated subsidiaries can be found at www.ringmetall.de.



