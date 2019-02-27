Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Rio Tinto    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO

(RIO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 02/27 11:29:59 am
4430.75 GBp   +1.02%
05:40pRIO TINTO : Changes to Pilbara Mineral Resources
PU
12:48pUK main index dips as M&S slumps on Ocado deal rights issue
RE
12:05pRIO TINTO : Share buy-back programme
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Rio Tinto : Changes to Pilbara Mineral Resources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/27/2019 | 05:40pm EST

Rio Tinto's 2018 annual report, released to the market today, includes significant changes in estimates of Mineral Resources for Pilbara iron ore deposits in Western Australia, compared to the previous estimates in the 2017 annual report.

The updated Mineral Resources are reported in accordance with the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, 2012 (JORC Code) and the ASX Listing Rules. Supporting information relating to the changes is set out in this release and its appendices. Mineral Resources are quoted on a 100 per cent basis. Rio Tinto's interests are listed on pages 5 and 8.

Rio Tinto's Mineral Resources are set out in full in its 2018 annual report. Mineral Resources are reported as dry in-situ tonnages in addition to Ore Reserves.

In 2018, technical work was conducted across multiple deposits with over 700,000 m drilled. A portion of this has contributed to the significant changes in the following Mineral Resources and are detailed in this release and its appendices:

Mineral Resources
Music Hall / Old Vic First reporting of Mineral Resources for Music Hall and Old Vic has added to Hamersley Iron:
• 225 Mt of Marra Mamba ore
• 58 Mt of Detrital ore
Western Hill Update to the Mineral Resources for Western Hill has added to the Robe River JV:
• 112 Mt of Brockman ore
• 42 Mt of Brockman Process ore
• 12 Mt of Detrital ore

Disclaimer

Rio Tinto plc published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2019 22:39:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RIO TINTO
05:40pRIO TINTO : Changes to Pilbara Mineral Resources
PU
12:48pUK main index dips as M&S slumps on Ocado deal rights issue
RE
12:05pRIO TINTO : Share buy-back programme
PU
09:05aRIO TINTO : Annual results 2018 - presentation script
PU
08:51aRio Tinto to Deliver Record Returns
DJ
08:45aLONDON MARKETS: FTSE 100 Spooked By India-Pakistan Tensions, Held Back By Str..
DJ
07:14aEUROPE MARKETS: Europe's Indexes Sink As Geopolitical Tensions Between Pakist..
DJ
05:39aRio Tinto Lines Up Record Return as Miners Shower Investors -- Update
DJ
03:08aRIO TINTO : Annual results 2018 - media release
PU
03:08aRIO TINTO : Annual results 2018 - presentation slides
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 40 607 M
EBIT 2018 13 286 M
Net income 2018 8 620 M
Debt 2018 3 935 M
Yield 2018 5,08%
P/E ratio 2018 11,37
P/E ratio 2019 12,13
EV / Sales 2018 2,51x
EV / Sales 2019 2,57x
Capitalization 97 913 M
Chart RIO TINTO
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 56,3 $
Spread / Average Target -3,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Sébastien Jacques Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Jakob Stausholm Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ann Frances Godbehere Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Gerard L'Estrange Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIO TINTO17.59%97 913
BHP GROUP LTD9.70%129 262
BHP GROUP PLC9.47%129 262
RIO TINTO LIMITED20.50%97 913
ANGLO AMERICAN17.38%37 742
GRUPO MEXICO S.A. DE C.V.25.45%20 588
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.