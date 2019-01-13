Rio Tinto Declares Force Majeure on Some Iron-ore Contracts After Fire

By Rhiannon Hoyle



SYDNEY--Rio Tinto PLC (RIO.LN) has declared force majeure on some iron-ore contracts after a fire at its Australian port facilities last week.

The mining company, one of the world's top exporters of steel ingredient iron ore, said a fire broke out at the Cape Lambert port in Western Australia state on Jan. 10, causing damage to a section of the plant that separates its Robe Valley lump and fine products.

"Rio Tinto is assessing the full impact of the damage and will do all it can to try and minimize disruption to our customers," the company said in an emailed statement. It said shipments of other iron-ore products aren't affected.

Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com