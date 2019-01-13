Rio Tinto Declares Force Majeure on Some Iron-ore Contracts After Fire

Log in
01/13/2019 | 09:59pm EST

By Rhiannon Hoyle

SYDNEY--Rio Tinto PLC (RIO.LN) has declared force majeure on some iron-ore contracts after a fire at its Australian port facilities last week.

The mining company, one of the world's top exporters of steel ingredient iron ore, said a fire broke out at the Cape Lambert port in Western Australia state on Jan. 10, causing damage to a section of the plant that separates its Robe Valley lump and fine products.

"Rio Tinto is assessing the full impact of the damage and will do all it can to try and minimize disruption to our customers," the company said in an emailed statement. It said shipments of other iron-ore products aren't affected.

Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LME COPPER CASH -0.93% 5908.5 End-of-day quote.1.19%
LME ZINC CASH -2.21% 2476 End-of-day quote.0.57%
RIO TINTO -0.39% 3867.5 Delayed Quote.3.69%
RIO TINTO LIMITED -0.60% 79.65 End-of-day quote.1.50%
SILVER 0.07% 15.617 Delayed Quote.0.73%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 40 427 M
EBIT 2018 13 356 M
Net income 2018 8 308 M
Debt 2018 4 819 M
Yield 2018 5,93%
P/E ratio 2018 9,68
P/E ratio 2019 11,17
EV / Sales 2018 2,21x
EV / Sales 2019 2,34x
Capitalization 84 611 M
Chart RIO TINTO
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 54,6 $
Spread / Average Target 9,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Sébastien Jacques Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Jakob Stausholm Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ann Frances Godbehere Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Gerard L'Estrange Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIO TINTO3.69%84 620
BHP GROUP LTD-4.21%117 994
BHP GROUP PLC-2.43%117 994
RIO TINTO LIMITED1.50%84 620
ANGLO AMERICAN3.82%32 270
GRUPO MEXICO S.A. DE C.V.10.71%17 932
