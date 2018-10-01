Rio Tinto : Diavik Stars of the Arctic dazzle in rough diamond tender

Log in
Rio Tinto

RIO TINTO (RIO)
News 
10/01/2018 | 09:12am CEST

Rio Tinto and Dominion Diamond Mines have revealed three of the finest large rough diamonds from their Canadian diamond mine that will be tendered to diamond specialists from around the world.

Collectively known as The Diavik Stars of the Arctic, the three rough diamonds showcase a rare combination of size, quality and colour from the Diavik diamond mine in the remote Northwest Territories of Canada, 220 kilometres south of the Arctic Circle.

The Diavik Stars of the Arctic will headline Rio Tinto's forthcoming 'Specials' Tender, which showcases rough diamonds greater than 10.8 carats. Taking their inspiration from constellations across the night skies of the North, The Diavik Stars of the Arctic comprise:

  • Lot 1:Vega of the Arctic™, 177.71 carats, one of the largest and most valuable gem quality rough diamonds ever produced in Canada;
  • Lot 2: Altair of the Arctic™, 59.10 carats, a beautiful white gem quality rough diamond; and
  • Lot 3: Capella of the Arctic™, 24.82 carats, a dazzling yellow diamond.

Diavik Diamond Mines president and chief operating officer Patrick Boitumelo said 'Diavik diamonds are over two billion years old and it has taken 15 years of production to unearth these extraordinary diamonds, underscoring the ongoing importance of the Diavik orebody in the context of the global diamond industry.'

The Diavik Diamond Mine owned by Rio Tinto (60 per cent) and joint venture partner Dominion Diamond Mines (40 per cent) began production in 2003 and has been a fully underground mining operation since 2012. It recently opened its fourth pipe, the A21 pipe, which will provide an important source of incremental production.

The Diavik mine produces predominantly gem quality diamonds destined for high end jewellery in all major consumer markets around the world. The discovery of Lot 3, Capella of the Arctic, a large yellow diamond is very rare, with the mine on average producing only five of these diamonds each year, in effect less than 0.001 per cent of annual production.

The Diavik Stars of the Arctic will be showcased in Antwerp and Israel to large diamond specialists from around the world before bids close on October 25.

High resolution images of The Diavik Stars of the Arctic are available on Flickr.

Disclaimer

Rio Tinto plc published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 07:11:10 UTC
