Rio Tinto : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Shareholdings of directors and persons discharging managerial responsibility (PDMR) / Key Management Personnel (KMP)

21 January 2019

Rio Tinto notifies the London Stock Exchange (LSE) of PDMR/KMP interests in securities of Rio Tinto plc, in compliance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. As part of its dual listed company structure, Rio Tinto voluntarily notifies the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) of material dealings in Rio Tinto plc shares by PDMR/KMP and both the ASX and the LSE of material dealings by PDMR/KMPs in Rio Tinto Limited securities.

Global Employee Share Plan (GESP)

Under the GESP employees are able to purchase, on a quarterly basis, Rio Tinto plc ordinary shares of 10p each ('shares'), Rio Tinto plc ADRs or Rio Tinto Limited ordinary shares ('shares'). Shares are purchased out of monthly deductions from salary, and participants are allocated an equivalent number of shares or ADRs free of charge ('matching shares' and 'matching ADRs'), conditional upon satisfying the terms of the GESP.

The following PDMR/KMPs acquired Rio Tinto shares or ADRs under the GESP and were allocated the same number of matching shares or ADRs as follows:

Security Name of PDMR/KMP Number of Shares or ADRs Acquired Matching shares or ADRs Price per Share or ADR Date of transaction Rio Tinto plc shares Baatar, Bold 19.2795 19.2795 38.901247 GBP 17/01/2019 Rio Tinto plc shares Barrios, Alfredo 19.1839 19.1839 38.901247 GBP 17/01/2019 Rio Tinto plc shares Jacques, Jean-Sébastien 9.6397 9.6397 38.901247 GBP 17/01/2019 Rio Tinto plc shares Trott, Simon 24.9403 24.9403 38.901247 GBP 17/01/2019

UK Share Plan (UKSP)

The UKSP is an HMRC approved Share Incentive Plan under which qualifying UK employees are able to purchase, on a quarterly basis, Rio Tinto plc shares. Rio Tinto plc shares are purchased out of monthly deductions from salary, and participants are allocated an equivalent number of shares free of charge (UKSP matching shares). Qualifying UK employees are also awarded Free Shares once a year.

The following PDMR/KMPs purchased Rio Tinto plc shares under the UKSP and were allocated the same number of matching shares as follows:

Security Name of PDMR/KMP Number of Shares Acquired Matching shares Price per Share GBP Date of transaction Rio Tinto plc shares Jacques, Jean-Sébastien 10 10 38.901247 GBP 17/01/2019

FCA notifications in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation have been issued to the London Stock Exchange contemporaneously with this release.

LEI: 213800YOEO5OQ72G2R82Classification: 2.2. Inside information disclosed under article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation