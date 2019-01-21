Log in
Rio Tinto : Director/PDMR Shareholding

21 January 2019

Shareholdings of directors and persons discharging managerial responsibility (PDMR) / Key Management Personnel (KMP)

21 January 2019

Rio Tinto notifies the London Stock Exchange (LSE) of PDMR/KMP interests in securities of Rio Tinto plc, in compliance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. As part of its dual listed company structure, Rio Tinto voluntarily notifies the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) of material dealings in Rio Tinto plc shares by PDMR/KMP and both the ASX and the LSE of material dealings by PDMR/KMPs in Rio Tinto Limited securities.

Global Employee Share Plan (GESP)

Under the GESP employees are able to purchase, on a quarterly basis, Rio Tinto plc ordinary shares of 10p each ('shares'), Rio Tinto plc ADRs or Rio Tinto Limited ordinary shares ('shares'). Shares are purchased out of monthly deductions from salary, and participants are allocated an equivalent number of shares or ADRs free of charge ('matching shares' and 'matching ADRs'), conditional upon satisfying the terms of the GESP.

The following PDMR/KMPs acquired Rio Tinto shares or ADRs under the GESP and were allocated the same number of matching shares or ADRs as follows:

Security

Name of PDMR/KMP

Number of Shares or ADRs Acquired

Matching shares or ADRs

Price per Share or ADR

Date of transaction

Rio Tinto plc shares

Baatar, Bold

19.2795

19.2795

38.901247 GBP

17/01/2019

Rio Tinto plc shares

Barrios, Alfredo

19.1839

19.1839

38.901247 GBP

17/01/2019

Rio Tinto plc shares

Jacques, Jean-Sébastien

9.6397

9.6397

38.901247 GBP

17/01/2019

Rio Tinto plc shares

Trott, Simon

24.9403

24.9403

38.901247 GBP

17/01/2019

UK Share Plan (UKSP)

The UKSP is an HMRC approved Share Incentive Plan under which qualifying UK employees are able to purchase, on a quarterly basis, Rio Tinto plc shares. Rio Tinto plc shares are purchased out of monthly deductions from salary, and participants are allocated an equivalent number of shares free of charge (UKSP matching shares). Qualifying UK employees are also awarded Free Shares once a year.

The following PDMR/KMPs purchased Rio Tinto plc shares under the UKSP and were allocated the same number of matching shares as follows:

Security

Name of PDMR/KMP

Number of Shares Acquired

Matching shares

Price per Share GBP

Date of transaction

Rio Tinto plc shares

Jacques, Jean-Sébastien

10

10

38.901247 GBP

17/01/2019

FCA notifications in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation have been issued to the London Stock Exchange contemporaneously with this release.

LEI: 213800YOEO5OQ72G2R82Classification: 2.2. Inside information disclosed under article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation

Steve Allen

Group Company Secretary

Tim Paine

Joint Company Secretary

Rio Tinto plc

6 St James's Square

London SW1Y 4AD

United Kingdom

T +44 20 7781 2058 Registered in England

No. 719885

Rio Tinto Limited

Level 7, 360 Collins Street

Melbourne 3000

Australia

T +61 3 9283 3333

Registered in Australia

ABN 96 004 458 404

Disclaimer

Rio Tinto plc published this content on 21 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2019 16:48:01 UTC
