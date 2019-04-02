Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Rio Tinto    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO

(RIO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Rio Tinto : ELYSIS to set up research centre in Saguenay

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 09:17am EDT

ELYSIS today announced the site for its new research and development facility in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region in Québec, which will directly employ more than 25 experts when it is fully operational.

The ELYSIS joint venture, by global aluminium industry leaders Rio Tinto and Alcoa, is working to commercialize by 2024 a breakthrough technology that eliminates all direct greenhouse gases (GHGs) from the traditional aluminium smelting process, instead producing pure oxygen. The ELYSISTM process has the potential to reduce the environmental footprint of the aluminium industry on a global scale.

The new ELYSIS Research and Development Center will be located at Rio Tinto's Complexe Jonquière, the site of the Arvida smelter, Vaudreuil refinery and Arvida Research and Development Centre. It is expected to be fully operational in the second half of 2020.

The new research center is locating in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean because of the region's notable expertise in the aluminium sector and financial backing from both the Quebec and Canadian governments.

The ELYSIS team will continue to work in close collaboration with the Alcoa Technical Center (ATC) near Pittsburgh in the United States, where this patent-protected technology was invented and has been producing metal at different scales since 2009. The Alcoa Technical Center provides support to ELYSIS on the proprietary anode and cathode materials that are essential to this advanced smelting process.

The technology at a glance

  • The ELYSISTM technology addresses the global trend towards producing low carbon footprint products, from mobile phones to cars, planes and building materials.
  • The new process will reduce operating costs of aluminium smelters while increasing production capacity. It could be used in both new and existing aluminium smelters.
  • In Canada alone, the ELYSISTM technology has the potential to reduce GHG emissions by 7 million tons, the equivalent of removing 1.8 million cars from the roads.
  • ELYSIS will also sell next-generation anode and cathode materials, which will last more than 30 times longer than traditional components.

Quotes

'This new technology can play an important role in helping to address the climate change challenge by delivering carbon free aluminium smelting. We are proud to be part of this pioneering project that could create significant value and allow customers to meet the growing consumer demand for responsible products.'
Alf Barrios, chief executive Rio Tinto Aluminium

'With the development of this research centre, we can proudly root our company in Québec, and in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean in particular. Our team is enthusiastic about working collaboratively to refine our technology so we can help bring the aluminium industry to new levels and make it even more sustainable.'
Vincent Christ, Chief Executive Officer Elysis

'We look forward to the additional research and development work that will take place in Quebec to scale-up the technology that we first developed, which has the potential to transform the global aluminum industry and create an even more sustainable future.'
Tim Reyes, President of Alcoa Aluminum and Executive Vice President, Alcoa Corporation

'The ELYSIS technology is undoubtedly one of the most important innovations within the aluminium industry and a major step forward in tackling climate change. We are proud to contribute to the realization of this initiative that will draw on the exceptional expertise of this Quebec industry, one in which a large number of companies are based in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region. We are delighted to welcome the establishment of this research and development centre in Saguenay which is an important step toward a commercial-scale demonstration of this revolutionary technology.'
Pierre Fitzgibbon, Quebec Minister of Economy and Innovation

'Innovative companies like ELYSIS are a key part of our government's plan to grow the economy and support sustainable job creation in the aluminium industry. We welcome the announcement of this new research and development facility in Saguenay and we're thrilled to support this cutting-edge project that will help eliminate greenhouse gases and leave a healthier planet for our children.'
The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development

Notes for editors

ELYSIS is a technology company that was created thanks to a ground-breaking partnership between two global industry leaders - Alcoa and Rio Tinto. ELYSIS' goal is to revolutionize the way aluminium is manufactured across the globe. Our process eliminates all direct greenhouse gases from aluminium smelting, and instead produces pure oxygen. Alcoa, Rio Tinto, Apple, the Government of Canada and the Government of Quebec provided a combined investment of $188 million (CAD) to create ELYSIS and to see this technology reach commercial maturity in 2024.

Disclaimer

Rio Tinto plc published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 13:16:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RIO TINTO
09:17aRIO TINTO : ELYSIS to set up research centre in Saguenay
PU
04/01ASIA MARKETS: China Drives Strong Gains For Asia After Surprise Bounce In Man..
DJ
03/31RIO TINTO : Update on Tropical Cyclone Veronica
PU
03/31Rio Tinto Expects Iron-Ore Output at Low End of Forecast After Cyclone
DJ
03/29UK's top fraud prosecutor backs U.S.-style plea bargaining deals
RE
03/29ASIA MARKETS: Shanghai Composite Leads Asia Stocks Higher After U.S., China R..
DJ
03/29Rio Tinto Declares Force Majeure on Some Iron-Ore Contracts
DJ
03/27Mining group works with U.N., ethical investors to tackle tailings
RE
03/26ASIA MARKETS: Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed As Fears Of Global Slowdown Persist
DJ
03/25China will open further to foreign investment - premier assures global execut..
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 40 782 M
EBIT 2019 14 492 M
Net income 2019 8 835 M
Debt 2019 5 056 M
Yield 2019 5,38%
P/E ratio 2019 10,46
P/E ratio 2020 12,23
EV / Sales 2019 2,61x
EV / Sales 2020 2,69x
Capitalization 101 B
Chart RIO TINTO
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 56,6 $
Spread / Average Target -5,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Sébastien Jacques Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Jakob Stausholm Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ann Frances Godbehere Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Gerard L'Estrange Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIO TINTO22.41%99 234
BHP GROUP LTD14.08%131 098
BHP GROUP PLC15.19%131 098
RIO TINTO LIMITED26.84%99 234
ANGLO AMERICAN20.24%37 595
GRUPO MEXICO S.A. DE C.V.31.95%21 389
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About