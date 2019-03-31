Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Rio Tinto    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO

(RIO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/29 12:35:23 pm
4461 GBp   +1.77%
05:57pRIO TINTO : Update on Tropical Cyclone Veronica
PU
03:59pRio Tinto Expects Iron-Ore Output at Low End of Forecast After Cyclone
DJ
03/29UK's top fraud prosecutor backs U.S.-style plea bargaining deals
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Rio Tinto Expects Iron-Ore Output at Low End of Forecast After Cyclone

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/31/2019 | 03:59pm EDT

By Rhiannon Hoyle

SYDNEY--Rio Tinto PLC (RIO.LN) expects annual iron-ore shipments to reach only the low end of an earlier projected range, mainly because of disruptions to Australian mining and export operations caused by a tropical cyclone.

Rio Tinto, one of the world's biggest shippers of iron ore, issued force majeure notices to some buyers of its iron ore as it assessed damage caused by tropical cyclone Veronica to its Cape Lambert A port facility in northwest Australia. That shipping terminal has a capacity of more than 85 million metric tons a year.

On Monday, the miner said it expects the disruption, combined with damage caused by a fire at Cape Lambert in January, to result in roughly 14 million metric tons of lost production in 2019. So, full-year shipments from Australia's Pilbara mining region are likely to be at the low end of its forecast of 338 million-350 million tons, Rio Tinto said.

The miner said it was working with its customers to minimize any disruption in supplies of the steelmaking commodity.

Rail and port operations at Rio Tinto's other export hubs, Port of Dampier and Cape Lambert B, have resumed and are ramping up, the mining company said on Friday.

Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LME ALUMINIUM CASH -0.11% 1896.5 End-of-day quote.2.07%
LME COPPER CASH 0.73% 6385 End-of-day quote.9.35%
LME ZINC CASH 0.68% 2949 End-of-day quote.19.78%
RIO TINTO 1.77% 4461 Delayed Quote.19.60%
RIO TINTO LIMITED 1.56% 97.91 End-of-day quote.24.77%
SILVER 0.21% 15.137 Delayed Quote.-2.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RIO TINTO
05:57pRIO TINTO : Update on Tropical Cyclone Veronica
PU
03:59pRio Tinto Expects Iron-Ore Output at Low End of Forecast After Cyclone
DJ
03/29UK's top fraud prosecutor backs U.S.-style plea bargaining deals
RE
03/29ASIA MARKETS: Shanghai Composite Leads Asia Stocks Higher After U.S., China R..
DJ
03/29Rio Tinto Declares Force Majeure on Some Iron-Ore Contracts
DJ
03/27Mining group works with U.N., ethical investors to tackle tailings
RE
03/26ASIA MARKETS: Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed As Fears Of Global Slowdown Persist
DJ
03/25China will open further to foreign investment - premier assures global execut..
RE
03/24Rio Tinto Suspends Iron Ore Rail, Mining Operations as Cyclone Hits Australia
DJ
03/21Union Submits Counter-Offer in Bid to End Lockout at Alcoa Quebec Smelter
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 40 836 M
EBIT 2019 14 529 M
Net income 2019 8 835 M
Debt 2019 5 056 M
Yield 2019 5,55%
P/E ratio 2019 10,13
P/E ratio 2020 11,89
EV / Sales 2019 2,55x
EV / Sales 2020 2,63x
Capitalization 99 234 M
Chart RIO TINTO
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 56,3 $
Spread / Average Target -3,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Sébastien Jacques Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Jakob Stausholm Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ann Frances Godbehere Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Gerard L'Estrange Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIO TINTO19.60%99 234
BHP GROUP LTD12.45%131 098
BHP GROUP PLC11.93%131 098
RIO TINTO LIMITED24.77%99 234
ANGLO AMERICAN17.49%37 595
GRUPO MEXICO S.A. DE C.V.29.82%21 389
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About