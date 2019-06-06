Log in
RIO TINTO

(RIO)
06/05 11:35:07 am
4521 GBp   -1.85%
02:23aRIO TINTO : Exploration Update - Winu project
PU
12:03aASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed As Traders Weigh Trade Tensions Vs. Hopes Of Fed Rate Cut
DJ
06/05RIO TINTO : Exploration Update – Winu project
PU
Rio Tinto : Exploration Update - Winu project

06/06/2019 | 02:23am EDT

Rio Tinto Exploration Update - Winu project

6 June 2019

On 6 June 2019 Rio Tinto announced to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) an exploration update in relation to the Winu project in the Yeneena Basin of the Paterson Province in Western Australia.

This announcement was made in accordance with the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, 2012 (JORC Code) and the ASX Listing Rules.

A copy of the full announcement is available on Rio Tinto's website at http://www.riotinto.com/media/media-releases.

.

media.enquiries@riotinto.com

riotinto.com

Follow @RioTinto on Twitter

Disclaimer

Rio Tinto plc published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 06:22:07 UTC
