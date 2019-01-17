Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Rio Tinto    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO (RIO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 01/17 11:30:00 am
3904.5 GBp   +0.66%
01/15Anglo American begins quest to unearth next CEO
RE
01/15RIO TINTO PLC : annual sales release
2018Anglo American reports 1 percent rise in third-quarter output
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Rio Tinto : Records Mixed Output; Bauxite Down, Copper Jumps -- Commodity Comment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2019 | 05:50pm EST

By Rhiannon Hoyle

SYDNEY--Rio Tinto PLC (RIO.LN), one of the world's largest mining companies, published an operational report for 2018. The miner reported a 2% rise in iron-ore shipments from its Australian operations and forecast a further rise in 2019. Here are some remarks from the report.

On iron-ore production:

"Pilbara operations produced 337.8 million [metric] tons (Rio Tinto share 281.8 million tons) in 2018, 2% higher than 2017, at the upper end of guidance. The production performance is attributable to the ramp-up of expanded mines and minimal weather events. Rio Tinto's Pilbara shipments in 2019 are expected to be between 338 and 350 million tons, (100% basis), subject to weather and market conditions. Following a plant fire at the port of Cape Lambert A on Jan. 10, 2019, Rio Tinto expects limited disruption to Robe Valley lump and fines shipments, which is reflected in the above guidance."

On iron-ore prices:

"Approximately 17% of sales in 2018 were priced by reference to the prior quarter's average index lagged by one month. The remainder was sold either on current quarter average, current month average or on the spot market. Achieved average pricing in 2018 was $57.6 per wet metric ton on an FOB basis (equivalent to $62.5 per dry metric ton). In 2017, the full year price achieved was $59.6 per wet metric ton (equivalent to $64.8 per dry metric ton)."

On bauxite output:

"Bauxite production in 2018 of 50.4 million tons was 1% lower than 2017 and at the upper end of guidance. Strong production at Gove and the Andoom mining area in Weipa was offset by lower production at two non-managed operations. The CBG mine in Guinea was impacted by planned tie-in works as part of the commissioning of the expansion project, and MRN in Brazil was affected by the Alunorte refinery outage."

On newest bauxite mine:

"The Amrun project achieved first shipment six weeks ahead of schedule, with a total of nine ships loading 600,000 tons before the end of 2018."

On Kennecott copper mine:

"Mined copper production in 2018 was 37% higher than 2017 as mining activity continued in a higher grade area of the pit, coupled with productivity improvements and increased plant throughput. In 2019, the production profile will see increased variability in grade as operations mine in lower levels of the pit, together with waste stripping related to the south wall pushback expansion. Anticipated south wall pushback grades begin to increase in late-2020 and are expected to offset this variability over the longer term."

On Oyu Tolgoi operation:

"Work continues on the critical shaft two equipping activities, central heating plant, mine infrastructure, underground materials handling systems and on priority underground development. Overall progress continues to track in-line with the re-forecast undertaken in the third quarter of 2018. The project workforce has now reached peak levels of around 9,400, whilst maintaining a high (88%) participation rate of Mongolian nationals."

Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LME COPPER CASH 0.49% 5911 End-of-day quote.1.23%
RIO TINTO 0.46% 3897 Delayed Quote.3.99%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RIO TINTO
05:50pRIO TINTO : Records Mixed Output; Bauxite Down, Copper Jumps -- Commodity Commen..
DJ
05:10pRio Tinto 2018 Iron Ore Shipments Up; Forecasts Further Rise This Year
DJ
04:59pRIO TINTO : releases fourth quarter production results
PU
01/16Shanghai steel up in listless trade, iron ore snaps three-day climb
RE
01/15British shares up on China stimulus hopes, all eyes on Brexit deal vote
RE
01/15Anglo American begins quest to unearth next CEO
RE
01/15RIO TINTO PLC : annual sales release
01/14LONDON MARKETS: FTSE 100 Drops On China Gloom, Brexit-vote Jitters
DJ
01/13Rio Tinto Declares Force Majeure on Some Iron-ore Contracts After Fire
DJ
01/04Positive U.S. jobs data, trade relief thrust UK shares higher
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 40 427 M
EBIT 2018 13 356 M
Net income 2018 8 308 M
Debt 2018 4 819 M
Yield 2018 5,89%
P/E ratio 2018 9,74
P/E ratio 2019 11,24
EV / Sales 2018 2,22x
EV / Sales 2019 2,35x
Capitalization 84 878 M
Chart RIO TINTO
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 54,5 $
Spread / Average Target 9,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Sébastien Jacques Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Jakob Stausholm Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ann Frances Godbehere Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Gerard L'Estrange Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIO TINTO3.99%84 878
BHP GROUP LTD-3.80%113 214
BHP GROUP PLC-3.31%113 214
RIO TINTO LIMITED1.49%84 878
ANGLO AMERICAN2.07%32 227
GRUPO MEXICO S.A. DE C.V.11.10%18 520
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.