Rio Tinto: Richard Bay Minerals to Invest $463 Million to Extend Mine Lifetime

By Carlo Martuscelli



Rio Tinto PLC (RIO.LN) said Monday that it will go ahead with $463 million investment in its majority-owned South African business Richards Bay Minerals.

The company, which owns 74% of Richards Bay Minerals, said the investment will help prolong operations as ore grade declines at the projects owned by the business. The funds will be used to open a new mine that will help sustain the supply of zircon and ilmenite.

Rio Tinto said it will not take on any additional debt to fund the investment, which will be the financed using Richards Bay Minerals' cash flow.

Write to Carlo Martuscelli at carlo.martuscelli@dowjones.com