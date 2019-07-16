Rio Tinto : Second quarter operations review

Rio Tinto releases second quarter production results
16 July 2019
Rio Tinto chief executive J-S Jacques said 'We saw a challenging operational performance across our portfolio in the first half, while also investing in future growth at Richards Bay Minerals and Resolution. Whilst we experienced operational and weather issues at our iron ore operations in Australia, pricing and market demand has remained robust. We remain focused on safely improving and optimising the performance and productivity of our assets in order to drive future cash flow. This, combined with our value over volume strategy and the disciplined allocation of capital, will continue to deliver superior returns to our shareholders in the short, medium and long term.'
Q2 2019
vs Q2 2018
vs Q1 2019
H1 2019
vs H1 2018
Pilbara iron ore shipments(100% basis)
Mt
85.4
-3%
+24%
154.6
-8%
Pilbara iron ore production(100% basis)
Mt
79.7
-7%
+5%
155.7
-8%
Bauxite
kt
13,407
+1%
+5%
26,171
+1%
Aluminium
kt
803
0%
+1%
1,599
0%
Mined copper
kt
137.1
-13%
-5%
281.0
-5%
Titanium dioxide slag
kt
303
+31%
+2%
599
+14%
IOC iron ore pellets and concentrate
Mt
2.5
+191%
+2%
5.0
+55%
Operational update
•
Pilbara iron ore shipments of 85.4 million tonnes (100% basis) in the second quarter were 3% lower than the second quarter of 2018. Shipments were impacted in April due to recovery works following Tropical Cyclone Veronica.
•
2019 guidance for Pilbara shipments was revised on 19 June 2019 to between 320 and 330 million tonnes, 100% basis (previously between 333 and 343 million tonnes) due to mine operational challenges. Unit cost guidance has been revised to $14 - $15 per tonne (previously $13 - $14 per tonne).
•
Lower iron ore production was the primary driver of a 2% reduction in copper equivalent production in the first half compared to the corresponding period of 2018.
•
Bauxite production of 13.4 million tonnes in the second quarter was 1% higher than the same period of 2018.
•
Aluminium production of 0.8 million tonnes was in line with the second quarter of 2018.
•
Mined copper production of 137 thousand tonnes was 13% lower than the second quarter of 2018, with lower production from Escondida and Kennecott reflective of lower grades.
•
Titanium dioxide slag production of 303 thousand tonnes was 31% higher than the second quarter of 2018, reflecting improved operational performance following operational challenges faced in the corresponding period of 2018.
•
Second quarter production at Iron Ore Company of Canada was significantly higher than the corresponding quarter of 2018, which was impacted by a labour strike. However, guidance for Rio Tinto's share of iron ore pellets and concentrate production is revised to between 10.7 and 11.3 million tonnes (previously 11.3 to 12.3 million tonnes), due to adverse weather conditions in the first quarter and a flooding incident in June.
•
Rio Tinto today released a separate announcement providing an update on the Oyu Tolgoi underground project.
•
On 8 April 2019, Rio Tinto announced the approval of the construction of the Zulti South project at Richards Bay Minerals (RBM) in South Africa for $463 million (Rio Tinto share $343 million).
•
On 15 April 2019, Rio Tinto announced it had committed $302 million ($166 million Rio Tinto share) of additional expenditure to advance its Resolution Copper project in Arizona.
All figures in this report are unaudited. All currency figures in this report are US dollars, and comments refer to Rio Tinto's share of production, unless otherwise stated.To allow production numbers to be compared on a like-for-like basis, production from asset divestments completed in 2018 is excluded from Rio Tinto share of production data.
IRON ORE
Rio Tinto share of production (million tonnes)
Q2 2019
vs Q2 2018
vs Q1 2019
H1 2019
vs H1 2018
Pilbara Blend Lump
19.8
-9%
-1%
39.8
-7%
Pilbara Blend Fines
28.5
-9%
-1%
57.2
-6%
Robe Valley Lump
1.2
-16%
+89%
1.8
-39%
Robe Valley Fines
2.1
-19%
+72%
3.4
-41%
Yandicoogina Fines (HIY)
14.0
-2%
+4%
27.4
-3%
Total Pilbara production
65.6
-8%
+2%
129.7
-8%
Total Pilbara production(100% basis)
79.7
-7%
+5%
155.7
-8%
Total Pilbara shipments(a) (100% basis)
85.4
-3%
+24%
154.6
-8%
(a) Pilbara Blend sales include 2.4 million tonnes of alternate products in Q2 2019and 3.9 million tonnes in H1 2019
Pilbara operations
Pilbara operations produced 155.7 million tonnes (Rio Tinto share 129.7 million tonnes) in the first half of 2019, 8% lower than the same period in 2018.
As highlighted in our first quarter Operations Review, significant disruptions were caused by Tropical Cyclone Veronica, and a fire at Cape Lambert A. The impacts of Cyclone Veronica continued into the second quarter, with repairs to the Cape Lambert A port facilities impacting Robe Valley and Yandicoogina shipments and operations. All repairs are now complete.
As announced on 19 June 2019, mine operational challenges are being experienced, particularly at our Greater Brockman hub. This has seen shortfalls in planned material movement and impacted mine sequencing both in the Greater Brockman hub and in the broader system. Waste material movement will be increased over 2019 and 2020 to improve mine performance and pit sequencing. Cost guidance (below) has been revised to include these additional mining activities.
First half sales of 154.6 million tonnes (Rio Tinto share 129.6 million tonnes) were 8% lower than the first half of last year due to lower mine production and damage to the port facilities caused by the cyclone.
Approximately 16% of sales in the first half of 2019 were priced by reference to the prior quarter's average index lagged by one month. The remainder was sold either on current quarter average, current month average or on the spot market. We continue to prioritise meeting our long-term customer commitments.
Approximately 33% of sales in the first half were made free on board (FOB), with the remainder sold including freight.
Achieved average pricing in the first half of 2019 was $78.5 per wet metric tonne on an FOB basis (2018 first half: $57.9 per wet metric tonne) which equates to $85.3 per dry metric tonne. Pilbara Blend sales included an additional 2.4 million tonnes of alternate products in the second quarter, bringing the total alternate product sales in the first half of 2019 to 3.9 million tonnes.
Pilbara projects
The Koodaideri iron ore mine is progressing to plan with engineering, procurement and construction activities on schedule, including the ramp-up of the mine bulk earthworks and commencement of rail bulk earthworks. First ore from Koodaideri is expected in late 2021, consistent with previous guidance.
The Robe River Joint Venture sustaining production projects (West Angelas C&D and Mesa B, C and H at Robe Valley) are progressing through the necessary environmental and heritage approval process. Mesa H environmental approvals have experienced some delays, with contingency plans being assessed in case required. Consistent with previous guidance, first ore from these projects is anticipated in 2021.
2019 guidance
As announced on 19 June 2019, Rio Tinto's Pilbara shipments in 2019 are expected to be between 320 and 330 million tonnes, 100% basis (previously between 333 and 343 million tonnes). Guidance will remain subject to weather. Major rail maintenance is scheduled to occur in October, and is reflected in the existing guidance.
Rio Tinto's Pilbara unit cost guidance in 2019 has been revised to $14 - $15 per tonne (previously $13 - $14 per tonne), which incorporates costs for the additional waste movement in the mines in the second half, and the overall reduction in shipments.
ALUMINIUM
Rio Tinto share of production ('000 tonnes)
Q2 2019
vs Q2 2018
vs Q1 2019
H1 2019
vs H1 2018
Rio Tinto Aluminium
Bauxite
13,407
+1%
+5%
26,171
+1%
Bauxite third party shipments
9,477
+8%
+7%
18,318
+8%
Alumina
1,878
-6%
-6%
3,886
-3%
Aluminium
803
0%
+1%
1,599
0%
Bauxite
Second quarter bauxite production of 13.4 million tonnes was 1% higher than the same period of 2018. Production at managed operations increased by 2%, with the ramp-up of Amrun progressing despite weather related impacts in the first quarter. This was partly offset by lower production from the non-managed Porto Trombetas (MRN) JV in Brazil. The expansion project at CBG, a non-managed JV in Guinea, experienced a slower than expected ramp-up, but is now delivering at target run-rates.
9.5 million tonnes of bauxite were shipped to third parties in the second quarter, 8% higher than the same period of 2018.
Alumina
Alumina production in the second quarter of 2019 was 6% lower than the same period in 2018 due primarily to major maintenance activities at non-managed QAL and the lower bauxite supply from MRN impacting production at Vaudreuil.
Aluminium
Aluminium production of 0.8 million tonnes in the second quarter was in line with the corresponding period of 2018. Excluding the non-managed Becancour operation, where a lock-out constrained operations, aluminium production in the first half was 1% higher than the corresponding period in 2018, reflecting continued productivity improvement.
On 2 July 2019, management and unions at the Becancour smelter agreed a new labour arrangement which will lead to restart of production at the end of July, with full ramp-up expected by mid-2020.
Average realised aluminium prices in the first half of 2019 were $2,174 per tonne (H1 2018: $2,547 per tonne). This includes premiums for value-added products (VAP), which represented 54% of primary metal sold in the first half of 2018 (H1 2018: 58%) and generated attractive product premiums averaging $242 per tonne of VAP sold (H1 2018: $222 per tonne) on top of the physical market premiums. The mid-west premium duty paid increased from $396 per tonne in the first half of 2018 to $420 per tonne in the first half of 2019. A 10% tariff on aluminium imports into the United States under Section 232, which was effective for Canadian imports, was paid until the tariffs were removed on 19 May 2019.
There was some respite from cost inflation in Aluminium compared with 2018 for certain raw materials, in particular for caustic soda and petroleum coke albeit with a lag effect due to the pricing mechanism. However, this was partly offset by inflationary pressures on other costs.
Kemano
At the Kemano hydro-power facility at Kitimat, British Columbia, the tunnel boring machine has achieved a total of 828 metres excavated as at 30 June 2019. Current progress is slightly behind schedule, but cost forecasts remain on budget.
2019 guidance
2019 guidance is unchanged. Rio Tinto's expected share of bauxite production in 2019 is between 56 and 59 million tonnes. Aluminium production guidance is between 3.2 and 3.4 million tonnes and alumina production guidance is 8.1 to 8.4 million tonnes.
COPPER & DIAMONDS
Rio Tinto share of production ('000 tonnes)
Q2 2019
vs Q2 2018
vs Q1 2019
H1 2019
vs H1 2018
Mined copper
Rio Tinto Kennecott
41.1
-20%
-22%
93.7
+8%
Escondida
82.9
-10%
+9%
158.9
-13%
Oyu Tolgoi
13.1
-1%
-15%
28.5
+9%
Refined copper
Rio Tinto Kennecott
63.3
+55%
+114%
92.8
+22%
Escondida
19.0
-9%
+2%
37.7
-10%
Diamonds('000 carats)
Argyle
3,292
-5%
+18%
6,079
-13%
Diavik
1,188
+3%
+18%
2,198
-1%
Rio Tinto Kennecott
Second quarter mined copper production was 20% lower than the same period of 2018. Lower grades experienced as mining activity moved into lower levels of the pit were partially offset by increased mined ore.
Refined copper production was 55% higher than the second quarter of 2018, reflecting strong smelter performance and improved mining rates. Production was significantly higher than the prior quarter, when the anode furnace was shut for planned maintenance.
Rio Tinto Kennecott continues to toll and purchase third party concentrate to optimise smelter utilisation, with 31.8 thousand tonnes of concentrate received for processing in the second quarter of 2019, compared with 31.3 thousand tonnes in the second quarter of 2018. Purchased and tolled copper concentrate are excluded from reported production figures.
Grades were higher in the second quarter for molybdenum, with concentrate production more than two and a half times higher than the same quarter in 2018.
Escondida
Mined copper production at Escondida in the second quarter of 2019 was 10% lower than the same period of 2018 mainly due to lower copper grades feeding the concentrators.
Oyu Tolgoi
Mined copper production from the open pit in the second quarter of 2019 was 1% lower than the same period in 2018 and 15% lower than the prior quarter as ore sources move to lower grade areas of the pit, as planned.
Oyu Tolgoi Underground Project
On 16 July 2019, Rio Tinto released a separate announcement providing an update on the Oyu Tolgoi underground project.
Provisional pricing
At 30 June 2019, the Group had an estimated 287 million pounds of copper sales that were provisionally priced at 275 cents per pound. The final price of these sales will be determined during the second half of 2019. This compares with 240 million pounds of open shipments at 31 December 2018, provisionally priced at 277 cents per pound.
Resolution Copper
On 15 April 2019, Rio Tinto announced it had committed $302 million ($166 million Rio Tinto share) of additional expenditure to advance its Resolution Copper project in Arizona. The investment will fund additional drilling, ore-body studies, infrastructure improvements and permitting activities as Rio Tinto looks to progress the project to the final stage of the project's permitting phase.
Diamonds
At Argyle, carat production in the second quarter of 2019 was 5% lower than the same period in 2018 due to lower recovered grade, partially offset by stronger mining rates.
At Diavik, carats recovered in the second quarter were 3% higher than the second quarter of 2018 due to slightly higher grades and ore processing throughput.
2019 guidance
2019 guidance is unchanged. Rio Tinto's share of mined copper production for 2019 is expected to be between 550 and 600 thousand tonnes, subject to grade availability. Refined copper production is expected to be between 220 and 250 thousand tonnes.
Diamond production guidance for 2019 is between 15 and 17 million carats.
ENERGY & MINERALS
Rio Tinto share of production
Q2 2019
vs Q2 2018
vs Q1 2019
H1 2019
vs H1 2018
Iron ore pellets and concentrate (million tonnes)
IOC
2.5
+191%
+2%
5.0
+55%
Minerals ('000 tonnes)
Borates - B2O3 content
138
+4%
+20%
253
-1%
Titanium dioxide slag
303
+31%
+2%
599
+14%
Uranium ('000 lbs)
Energy Resources of Australia
620
+3%
-22%
1,413
+11%
Rössing
1,142
+23%
+43%
1,944
+9%
Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC)
Second quarter production available for sale at IOC was significantly higher than the corresponding period of 2018, which was impacted by a labour strike, and 2% higher than the prior quarter. Although 55% higher than the corresponding period of 2018, first half production was impacted by adverse weather in the first quarter and a flooding incident in June.
Borates
Second quarter borates production was 4% higher than the second quarter of 2018, and production will continue to be aligned to customer demand.
Iron and Titanium
Titanium dioxide feedstock production in the second quarter was 31% higher than the same period of 2018, reflecting improved operational performance following challenges faced in the corresponding period of 2018.
Eight of nine furnaces at Rio Tinto Fer et Titane (RTFT) are currently in operation, with three of four furnaces currently in operation at Richards Bay Minerals (RBM). Reconstruction of the currently idled fourth furnace at RBM commenced in July, with the furnace expected to be in operation by the end of 2019. A decision to re-start the remaining idled furnace at RTFT will be based on maximising value over volume.
On 8 April 2019, Rio Tinto announced the approval of the construction of the Zulti South project at RBM in South Africa for $463 million (Rio Tinto share $343 million). First production is scheduled for late-2021.
Uranium
Energy Resources of Australia continues to process existing stockpiles. Second quarter production was 3% higher than the same period of 2018, with higher grade and recoveries partly offset by lower plant throughput.
Second quarter production at Rössing Uranium was 23% higher than the same quarter of 2018, reflecting higher grades and recoveries.
On 26 November 2018, Rio Tinto announced it had entered into a binding agreement with China National Uranium Corporation for the sale of its entire 68.62% stake in Rössing Uranium. Approval has now been received from the Namibian Competition Commission and final completion occurred in July.
2019 guidance
At IOC, guidance for Rio Tinto's expected share of 2019 iron ore pellets and concentrate production is revised to between 10.7 and 11.3 million tonnes (previously 11.3 to 12.3 million tonnes), due to the adverse weather conditions in the first quarter and the flooding incident in June.
Titanium dioxide slag production guidance is unchanged between 1.2 and 1.4 million tonnes, and boric oxide equivalent production guidance remains at 0.5 million tonnes.
EXPLORATION AND EVALUATION
Pre-tax and pre-divestment expenditure on exploration and evaluation charged to the profit and loss account in the first half of 2019 was $287 million, compared with $232 million in the first half of 2018, with increased spend on central exploration and at Resolution Copper. Approximately 51% of this expenditure was incurred by central exploration, 38% by Copper & Diamonds, 7% by Energy & Minerals and the remainder by Iron Ore and Aluminium.
There were no significant divestments of central exploration properties in the second quarter of 2019.
Exploration highlights
Rio Tinto has a strong portfolio of projects with activity in 18 countries across eight commodities. The bulk of the exploration expenditure in this quarter was focused on copper targets in Australia, Canada, Chile, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Namibia, Papua New Guinea, Peru, Serbia, United States, Zambia and diamond projects in Canada. Mine-lease exploration continued at a number of Rio Tinto managed businesses including Pilbara Iron in Australia, Oyu Tolgoi in Mongolia, Weipa in Australia, Diavik in Canada, as well as Bingham, Resolution and Boron in the US.
At the Winu project in Western Australia, results continue to indicate relatively wide intersections of vein style copper mineralisation associated with gold and silver beneath relatively shallow cover which ranges from 50 to 100 metres. The mineralisation remains open at depth and to the east, north, and south. Reverse circulation (RC) and diamond drilling is continuing, with RC drilling primarily focused upon defining the extent and tenor of the supergene zone, and diamond drilling continuing to test the extents of the deposit. Drilling is ongoing with eight diamond rigs and three RC rigs drilling at Winu.
A summary of activity for the quarter is as follows:
Product Groups
Studies stage
Advanced exploration
projects
Greenfield/ Brownfield
programmes
Aluminium
Cape York, Australia
Amargosa, Brazil
Sanxai, Laos
Cape York, Australia
Copper & Diamonds
Copper/molybdenum: Resolution, US
Copper: Winu, Australia, La Granja, Peru
Nickel: Tamarack, US
Diamonds: FalCon, Canada
Copper Greenfield: Australia, Chile, China, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Namibia, Papua New Guinea, Peru, Serbia, US, Zambia
Copper Brownfield: Bingham, Resolution, US Oyu Tolgoi, Mongolia
Nickel Greenfield: Canada, Finland, Uganda
Diamonds Greenfield: Canada
Diamonds Brownfield: Diavik, Canada
Energy & Minerals
Lithium borates: Jadar, Serbia
Potash: KP405, Canada
Heavy mineral sands: Mutamba, Mozambique
Uranium: Roughrider, Canada
Heavy mineral sands: Tanzania
Industrial Minerals: Serbia
Iron Ore
Pilbara, Australia
Pilbara, Australia
Pilbara, Australia
Throughout this report, figures in italics indicate adjustments made since the figure was previously quoted on the equivalent page. Production figures are sometimes more precise than the rounded numbers shown, hence small differences may result between the total of the quarter figures and the year to date figures.
Rio Tinto share of production
Rio Tinto
interest
Q2
2018
Q3
2018
Q4
2018
Q1
2019
Q2
2019
H1
2018
H1
2019
ALUMINA
Production ('000 tonnes)
Jonquière (Vaudreuil)
100%
365
363
354
373
336
727
709
Jonquière (Vaudreuil) specialty Alumina plant
100%
32
31
29
25
31
64
57
Queensland Alumina
80%
752
748
742
711
668
1,469
1,378
São Luis (Alumar)
10%
87
85
92
86
86
174
172
Yarwun
100%
763
744
803
813
757
1,556
1,570
Rio Tinto total alumina production
1,999
1,972
2,020
2,008
1,878
3,988
3,886
ALUMINIUM
Production ('000 tonnes)
Australia - Bell Bay
100%
47
48
48
45
47
94
92
Australia - Boyne Island
59%
74
75
74
73
75
146
147
Australia - Tomago
52%
76
78
77
74
76
151
150
Canada - six wholly owned
100%
402
407
408
400
400
800
800
Canada - Alouette (Sept-Îles)
40%
58
59
58
58
60
116
118
Canada - Bécancour
25%
9
8
8
4
4
19
8
Iceland - ISAL (Reykjavik)
100%
53
53
54
52
52
105
105
New Zealand - Tiwai Point
79%
67
68
70
71
69
133
140
Oman - Sohar
20%
19
20
20
19
19
37
39
Rio Tinto total aluminium production
805
814
817
796
803
1,600
1,599
BAUXITE
Production ('000 tonnes) (a)
Gove
100%
3,274
2,893
3,250
3,004
2,957
6,398
5,960
Porto Trombetas
12%
393
342
489
285
287
745
572
Sangaredi
(b)
1,657
1,261
1,204
1,558
1,630
3,403
3,189
Weipa
100%
7,955
8,204
6,847
7,917
8,533
15,386
16,450
Rio Tinto total bauxite production
13,279
12,700
11,790
12,763
13,407
25,931
26,171
(a) Mine production figures for metals refer to the total quantity of metal produced in concentrates, leach liquor or doré bullion irrespective of whether these products are then refined onsite, except for the data for bauxite and iron ore which represent production of marketable quantities of ore plus concentrates and pellets.
(b) Rio Tinto has a 22.95% shareholding in the Sangaredi mine but benefits from 45.0% of production.
Rio Tinto share of production
Rio Tinto
interest
Q2
2018
Q3
2018
Q4
2018
Q1
2019
Q2
2019
H1
2018
H1
2019
BORATES
Production ('000 tonnes B2O3 content)
Rio Tinto Borates - borates
100%
132
137
118
115
138
256
253
COPPER
Mine production ('000 tonnes) (a)
Bingham Canyon
100%
51.2
59.1
58.3
52.5
41.1
86.6
93.7
Escondida
30%
92.4
87.4
79.7
76.0
82.9
183.3
158.9
Oyu Tolgoi (b)
34%
13.2
13.2
13.9
15.4
13.1
26.2
28.5
Rio Tinto total mine production
156.8
159.7
151.9
143.9
137.1
296.1
281.0
Refined production ('000 tonnes)
Escondida
30%
21.0
16.6
21.6
18.7
19.0
41.9
37.7
Rio Tinto Kennecott
100%
40.7
54.2
64.6
29.6
63.3
76.0
92.8
Rio Tinto total refined production
61.7
70.8
86.1
48.3
82.3
117.9
130.6
(a) Mine production figures for metals refer to the total quantity of metal produced in concentrates, leach liquor or doré bullion irrespective of whether these products are then refined onsite, except for the data for bauxite and iron ore which represent production of marketable quantities of ore plus concentrates and pellets.
(b) Rio Tinto owns a 33.52% indirect interest in Oyu Tolgoi through its 50.79% interest in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
DIAMONDS
Production ('000 carats)
Argyle
100%
3,476
3,830
3,211
2,786
3,292
7,027
6,079
Diavik
60%
1,150
1,066
1,078
1,010
1,188
2,214
2,198
Rio Tinto total diamond production
4,626
4,896
4,290
3,796
4,481
9,241
8,277
GOLD
Mine production ('000 ounces) (a)
Bingham Canyon
100%
45.6
56.6
57.1
53.0
65.1
83.0
118.0
Escondida
30%
20.5
19.1
22.1
22.2
22.4
38.5
44.6
Oyu Tolgoi (b)
34%
16.8
25.8
39.1
40.2
24.1
30.8
64.3
Rio Tinto total mine production
82.8
101.4
118.4
115.4
111.6
152.2
227.0
Refined production ('000 ounces)
Rio Tinto Kennecott
100%
48.4
50.3
58.6
41.7
52.9
89.2
94.6
(a) Mine production figures for metals refer to the total quantity of metal produced in concentrates, leach liquor or doré bullion irrespective of whether these products are then refined onsite, except for the data for bauxite and iron ore which represent production of marketable quantities of ore plus concentrates and pellets.
(b) Rio Tinto owns a 33.52% indirect interest in Oyu Tolgoi through its 50.79% interest in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
Rio Tinto share of production
Rio Tinto
interest
Q2
2018
Q3
2018
Q4
2018
Q1
2019
Q2
2019
H1
2018
H1
2019
IRON ORE
Production ('000 tonnes) (a)
Hamersley mines
(b)
56,034
54,583
56,364
51,218
50,087
109,665
101,304
Hamersley - Channar
60%
1,227
604
1,337
931
1,451
2,363
2,382
Hope Downs
50%
5,783
5,713
5,845
5,957
6,051
11,126
12,007
Iron Ore Company of Canada
59%
871
2,880
2,836
2,481
2,532
3,236
5,012
Robe River - Pannawonica (Mesas J and A)
53%
4,048
4,208
4,004
1,870
3,329
8,720
5,200
Robe River - West Angelas
53%
4,373
4,021
4,631
4,125
4,692
8,663
8,817
Rio Tinto iron ore production ('000 tonnes)
72,336
72,010
75,018
66,581
68,141
143,773
134,723
Breakdown of Production:
Pilbara Blend Lump
21,901
20,554
21,674
19,978
19,842
42,615
39,821
Pilbara Blend Fines
31,239
29,921
31,652
28,779
28,463
61,009
57,242
Robe Valley Lump
1,431
1,470
1,409
635
1,201
3,017
1,836
Robe Valley Fines
2,617
2,738
2,595
1,235
2,128
5,703
3,363
Yandicoogina Fines (HIY)
14,277
14,446
14,852
13,473
13,975
28,193
27,448
Pilbara iron ore production ('000 tonnes)
71,465
69,129
72,182
64,101
65,610
140,537
129,711
IOC Concentrate
572
1,131
1,433
890
1,193
1,370
2,083
IOC Pellets
299
1,750
1,403
1,590
1,339
1,865
2,929
IOC iron ore production ('000 tonnes)
871
2,880
2,836
2,481
2,532
3,236
5,012
Breakdown of Sales:
Pilbara Blend Lump
19,424
17,967
18,439
15,772
18,644
37,485
34,416
Pilbara Blend Fines
35,158
31,432
35,205
28,406
33,912
65,904
62,318
Robe Valley Lump
1,264
1,174
1,219
457
1,037
2,487
1,494
Robe Valley Fines
3,255
2,839
2,996
1,308
2,577
6,250
3,885
Yandicoogina Fines (HIY)
14,388
14,583
14,831
12,294
15,212
27,966
27,505
Pilbara iron ore sales ('000 tonnes) (c)
73,489
67,995
72,690
58,236
71,382
140,093
129,618
IOC Concentrate
62
1,521
1,558
516
1,315
808
1,830
IOC Pellets
202
1,659
1,516
1,576
1,423
1,776
2,999
IOC Iron ore sales ('000 tonnes)
263
3,180
3,073
2,092
2,738
2,584
4,830
Rio Tinto iron ore sales ('000 tonnes)
73,752
71,175
75,763
60,328
74,119
142,677
134,448
(a) Mine production figures for metals refer to the total quantity of metal produced in concentrates, leach liquor or doré bullion irrespective of whether these products are then refined onsite, except for the data for bauxite and iron ore which represent production of marketable quantities of ore plus concentrates and pellets.
(b) Includes 100% of production from Paraburdoo, Mt Tom Price, Marandoo, Yandicoogina, Brockman, Nammuldi, Silvergrass and the Eastern Range mines. Whilst Rio Tinto owns 54% of the Eastern Range mine, under the terms of the joint venture agreement, Hamersley Iron manages the operation and is obliged to purchase all mine production from the joint venture and therefore all of the production is included in Rio Tinto's share of production.
(c) Pilbara Blend sales include 2.4 million tonnes of alternate products in Q2 2019 and 3.9 million tonnes in H1 2019
Rio Tinto share of production
Rio Tinto
interest
Q2
2018
Q3
2018
Q4
2018
Q1
2019
Q2
2019
H1
2018
H1
2019
MOLYBDENUM
Mine production ('000 tonnes) (a)
Bingham Canyon
100%
0.7
1.4
2.2
1.9
2.6
2.2
4.4
(a) Mine production figures for metals refer to the total quantity of metal produced in concentrates, leach liquor or doré bullion irrespective of whether these products are then refined onsite, except for the data for bauxite and iron ore which represent production of marketable quantities of ore plus concentrates and pellets.
SALT
Production ('000 tonnes)
Dampier Salt
68%
1,662
1,481
1,496
1,310
1,269
3,176
2,579
SILVER
Mine production ('000 ounces) (a)
Bingham Canyon
100%
615
708
736
741
700
1,076
1,442
Escondida
30%
758
599
771
657
622
1,460
1,279
Oyu Tolgoi (b)
34%
75
77
80
83
80
149
163
Rio Tinto total mine production
1,448
1,384
1,586
1,481
1,403
2,686
2,883
Refined production ('000 ounces)
Rio Tinto Kennecott
100%
461
730
807
617
734
1,328
1,351
(a) Mine production figures for metals refer to the total quantity of metal produced in concentrates, leach liquor or doré bullion irrespective of whether these products are then refined onsite, except for the data for bauxite and iron ore which represent production of marketable quantities of ore plus concentrates and pellets.
(b) Rio Tinto owns a 33.52% indirect interest in Oyu Tolgoi through its 50.79% interest in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
TITANIUM DIOXIDE SLAG
Production ('000 tonnes)
Rio Tinto Iron & Titanium (a)
100%
232
297
294
296
303
525
599
(a) Quantities comprise 100% of Rio Tinto Fer et Titane and Rio Tinto's 74% interest in Richards Bay Minerals (RBM).
URANIUM
Production ('000 lbs U3O8) (a)
Energy Resources of Australia
68%
603
820
924
793
620
1,270
1,413
Rössing (b)
69%
928
994
979
802
1,142
1,776
1,944
Rio Tinto total uranium production
1,531
1,814
1,904
1,595
1,762
3,046
3,357
(a) ERA and Rössing production reported are drummed U3O8.
(b) On 26 November 2018, Rio Tinto signed a binding agreement to sell its 68.62% interest in the Rossing mine in Namibia to China National Uranium Corporation Limited.
Production figures are sometimes more precise than the rounded numbers shown, hence small differences may result between the total of the quarter figures and the year to date figures.
The Rio Tinto percentage shown above is at 30 June 2019.
Rio Tinto's interest in the Kestrel, Hail Creek, Dunkerque and Grasberg operations were sold in 2018. No data for these operations are included in the Share of production table.
Rio Tinto operational data
Rio Tinto
interest
Q2
2018
Q3
2018
Q4
2018
Q1
2019
Q2
2019
H1
2018
H1
2019
ALUMINA
Smelter Grade Alumina - Aluminium Group
Alumina production ('000 tonnes)
Australia
Queensland Alumina Refinery - Queensland
80.0%
940
935
927
888
834
1,836
1,723
Yarwun refinery - Queensland
100.0%
763
744
803
813
757
1,556
1,570
Brazil
São Luis (Alumar) refinery
10.0%
869
851
918
859
864
1,740
1,723
Canada
Jonquière (Vaudreuil) refinery - Quebec (a)
100.0%
365
363
354
373
336
727
709
(a) Jonquière's (Vaudreuil's) production shows smelter grade alumina only and excludes hydrate produced and used for specialty alumina.
Specialty Alumina - Aluminium Group
Specialty alumina production ('000 tonnes)
Canada
Jonquière (Vaudreuil) plant - Quebec
100.0%
32
31
29
25
31
64
57
Rio Tinto percentage interest shown above is at 30 June 2019. The data represent full production and sales on a 100% basis unless otherwise stated.
Rio Tinto operational data
Rio Tinto
interest
Q2
2018
Q3
2018
Q4
2018
Q1
2019
Q2
2019
H1
2018
H1
2019
ALUMINIUM
Primary Aluminium
Primary aluminium production ('000 tonnes)
Australia
Bell Bay smelter - Tasmania
100.0%
47
48
48
45
47
94
92
Boyne Island smelter - Queensland
59.4%
124
126
125
122
126
246
248
Tomago smelter - New South Wales
51.6%
148
151
149
144
147
293
292
Canada
Alma smelter - Quebec
100.0%
116
117
118
115
118
231
233
Alouette (Sept-Îles) smelter - Quebec
40.0%
146
148
146
144
150
290
294
Arvida smelter - Quebec
100.0%
43
43
44
43
44
86
86
Arvida AP60 smelter - Quebec
100.0%
13
13
13
14
15
26
29
Bécancour smelter - Quebec
25.1%
35
32
30
17
16
74
33
Grande-Baie smelter - Quebec
100.0%
58
59
59
58
58
115
116
Kitimat smelter - British Columbia
100.0%
109
110
109
106
102
217
208
Laterrière smelter - Quebec
100.0%
64
65
65
64
64
127
128
France
Dunkerque smelter (a)
0%
52
66
57
-
-
104
-
Iceland
ISAL (Reykjavik) smelter
100.0%
53
53
54
52
52
105
105
New Zealand
Tiwai Point smelter
79.4%
84
85
88
89
87
167
176
Oman
Sohar smelter
20.0%
97
98
99
97
97
183
194
(a) On 14 December 2018, Rio Tinto completed the sale of its 100% interest in the Dunkerque smelter. Production is reported up to the date of completion.
Rio Tinto percentage interest shown above is at 30 June 2019. The data represent full production and sales on a 100% basis unless otherwise stated.
Rio Tinto operational data
Rio Tinto
interest
Q2
2018
Q3
2018
Q4
2018
Q1
2019
Q2
2019
H1
2018
H1
2019
BAUXITE
Bauxite production ('000 tonnes)
Australia
Gove mine - Northern Territory
100.0%
3,274
2,893
3,250
3,004
2,957
6,398
5,960
Weipa mine - Queensland
100.0%
7,955
8,204
6,847
7,917
8,533
15,386
16,450
Brazil
Porto Trombetas (MRN) mine
12.0%
3,273
2,848
4,073
2,372
2,393
6,212
4,765
Guinea
Sangaredi mine (a)
23.0%
3,683
2,803
2,675
3,463
3,623
7,561
7,087
Rio Tinto share of bauxite shipments
Share of total bauxite shipments ('000 tonnes)
12,936
12,427
11,622
12,725
13,122
25,487
25,847
Share of third party bauxite shipments ('000 tonnes)
8,738
8,441
7,387
8,842
9,477
16,986
18,318
(a) Rio Tinto has a 22.95% shareholding in the Sangaredi mine but benefits from 45.0% of production.
Rio Tinto percentage interest shown above is at 30 June 2019. The data represent full production and sales on a 100% basis unless otherwise stated.
Rio Tinto operational data
Rio Tinto
interest
Q2
2018
Q3
2018
Q4
2018
Q1
2019
Q2
2019
H1
2018
H1
2019
BORATES
Rio Tinto Borates - borates
100.0%
US
Borates ('000 tonnes) (a)
132
137
118
115
138
256
253
(a) Production is expressed as B2O3 content.
COAL
Rio Tinto Coal Australia
Hail Creek Coal mine (a)
0.0%
Queensland
Hard coking coal ('000 tonnes)
1,380
396
-
-
-
2,304
-
Thermal coal ('000 tonnes)
1,018
449
-
-
-
2,311
-
Kestrel Coal mine (b)
0.0%
Queensland
Hard coking coal ('000 tonnes)
1,303
484
-
-
-
1,733
-
Thermal coal ('000 tonnes)
220
35
-
-
-
293
-
Total hard coking coal production ('000 tonnes)
2,683
880
-
-
-
4,037
-
Total thermal coal production ('000 tonnes)
1,238
485
-
-
-
2,605
-
Total coal production ('000 tonnes)
3,921
1,365
-
-
-
6,642
-
Total coal sales ('000 tonnes)
3,717
1,725
-
-
-
6,767
-
Rio Tinto Coal Australia share (c)
Share of hard coking coal sales ('000 tonnes)
2,228
650
-
-
-
3,596
-
Share of thermal coal sales ('000 tonnes) (d)
791
754
-
-
-
1,910
-
(a) On 1 August 2018, Rio Tinto completed the sale of its 82% interest in the Hail Creek mine. Production is reported up to the date of completion.
(b) On 1 August 2018, Rio Tinto completed the sale of its 80% interest in the Kestrel mine. Production is reported up to the date of completion.
(c) Kestrel and Hail Creek produce hard coking coal and thermal coal through their mining operations. Both mines may blend coal types at ports.
(d) Sales relate only to coal mined by the operations and exclude traded coal.
Rio Tinto percentage interest shown above is at 30 June 2019. The data represent full production and sales on a 100% basis unless otherwise stated.
Rio Tinto operational data
Rio Tinto
interest
Q2
2018
Q3
2018
Q4
2018
Q1
2019
Q2
2019
H1
2018
H1
2019
COPPER & GOLD
Escondida
30.0%
Chile
Sulphide ore to concentrator ('000 tonnes)
31,732
30,513
30,507
32,027
32,519
63,936
64,546
Average copper grade (%)
0.96
0.94
0.87
0.82
0.86
0.96
0.84
Mill production (metals in concentrates):
Contained copper ('000 tonnes)
253.6
241.9
219.9
216.9
231.7
506.2
448.6
Contained gold ('000 ounces)
68
64
74
74
75
128
149
Contained silver ('000 ounces)
2,527
1,997
2,570
2,189
2,074
4,866
4,263
Recoverable copper in ore stacked for leaching ('000 tonnes) (a)
54.4
49.4
45.7
36.5
44.5
104.8
81.0
Refined production from leach plants:
Copper cathode production ('000 tonnes)
70.1
55.4
71.9
62.4
63.5
139.5
125.8
(a) The calculation of copper in material mined for leaching is based on ore stacked at the leach pad.
Freeport-McMoRan
Grasberg mine (a)
0.0% (b)
Papua, Indonesia
Ore treated ('000 tonnes)
17,101
17,535
14,049
-
-
32,725
-
Average mill head grades:
Copper (%)
1.06
1.00
0.73
-
-
1.09
-
Gold (g/t)
1.77
1.77
1.08
-
-
1.71
-
Silver (g/t)
5.09
4.49
2.09
-
-
4.89
-
Production of metals in concentrates:
Copper in concentrates ('000 tonnes)
165.7
158.7
85.4
-
-
325.6
-
Gold in concentrates ('000 ounces)
842
842
402
-
-
1,535
-
Silver in concentrates ('000 ounces)
1,548
1,439
545
-
-
3,061
-
Sales of payable metals in concentrates: (c)
Copper in concentrates ('000 tonnes)
145.3
170.6
82.7
-
-
302.7
-
Gold in concentrates ('000 ounces)
740
903
399
-
-
1,417
-
Silver in concentrates ('000 ounces)
1,098
1,221
426
-
-
2,282
-
(a) Through a joint venture agreement with Freeport-McMoRan (FCX), Rio Tinto is entitled to 40% of additional material mined as a consequence of expansions and developments of the Grasberg facilities since 1998. The Q4 2018 results show the forecast from FCX's most recent five-year plan. On 21 December 2018, Rio Tinto completed the sale of its entire interest in the Grasberg mine in Indonesia to PT Indonesia Asahan Aluminium (Persero) (Inalum). Production is reported up to the date of completion.
(b) Rio Tinto share of Grasberg production is 40% of the expansion.
(c) Net of smelter deduction
Rio Tinto percentage interest shown above is at 30 June 2019. The data represent full production and sales on a 100% basis unless otherwise stated.
Rio Tinto operational data
Rio Tinto
interest
Q2
2018
Q3
2018
Q4
2018
Q1
2019
Q2
2019
H1
2018
H1
2019
COPPER & GOLD (continued)
Rio Tinto Kennecott
Bingham Canyon mine
100.0%
Utah, US
Ore treated ('000 tonnes)
8,974
11,173
10,853
10,685
10,123
18,234
20,808
Average ore grade:
Copper (%)
0.63
0.58
0.59
0.55
0.46
0.53
0.50
Gold (g/t)
0.26
0.26
0.26
0.25
0.33
0.25
0.29
Silver (g/t)
2.73
2.62
2.76
2.76
2.84
2.49
2.80
Molybdenum (%)
0.025
0.030
0.032
0.032
0.039
0.025
0.035
Copper concentrates produced ('000 tonnes)
194
233
222
207
161
365
368
Average concentrate grade (% Cu)
26.4
25.3
26.0
25.3
25.5
23.7
25.4
Production of metals in copper concentrates:
Copper ('000 tonnes) (a)
51.2
59.1
58.3
52.5
41.1
86.6
93.7
Gold ('000 ounces)
46
57
57
53
65
83
118
Silver ('000 ounces)
615
708
736
741
700
1,076
1,442
Molybdenum concentrates produced ('000 tonnes):
1.5
2.8
4.5
3.8
5.0
4.3
8.7
Molybdenum in concentrates ('000 tonnes)
0.7
1.4
2.2
1.9
2.6
2.2
4.4
Kennecott smelter & refinery
100.0%
Copper concentrates smelted ('000 tonnes)
224
246
262
204
207
425
411
Copper anodes produced ('000 tonnes) (b)
44.4
58.1
62.4
33.3
60.3
86.9
93.6
Production of refined metal:
Copper ('000 tonnes)
40.7
54.2
64.6
29.6
63.3
76.0
92.8
Gold ('000 ounces) (c)
48.4
50.3
58.6
41.7
52.9
89.2
94.6
Silver ('000 ounces) (c)
461
730
807
617
734
1,328
1,351
(a) Includes a small amount of copper in precipitates.
(b) New metal excluding recycled material.
(c) Includes gold and silver in intermediate products.
Rio Tinto percentage interest shown above is at 30 June 2019. The data represent full production and sales on a 100% basis unless otherwise stated.
Rio Tinto operational data
Rio Tinto
interest
Q2
2018
Q3
2018
Q4
2018
Q1
2019
Q2
2019
H1
2018
H1
2019
COPPER & GOLD (continued)
Turquoise Hill Resources
Oyu Tolgoi mine (a)
33.5%
Mongolia
Ore Treated ('000 tonnes)
10,164
9,652
9,361
9,255
10,394
19,725
19,649
Average mill head grades:
Copper (%)
0.48
0.51
0.55
0.57
0.46
0.50
0.51
Gold (g/t)
0.26
0.38
0.56
0.58
0.31
0.25
0.44
Silver (g/t)
1.17
1.19
1.22
1.25
1.20
1.24
1.23
Copper concentrates produced ('000 tonnes)
178.8
179.8
189.0
210.1
180.6
356.1
390.7
Average concentrate grade (% Cu)
22.0
21.9
21.9
21.8
21.7
22.0
21.8
Production of metals in concentrates:
Copper in concentrates ('000 tonnes)
39.4
39.4
41.5
45.8
39.2
78.2
85.0
Gold in concentrates ('000 ounces)
50.0
77.0
116.7
120.1
71.8
91.7
191.9
Silver in concentrates ('000 ounces)
225
230
238
247
239
446
486
Sales of metals in concentrates:
Copper in concentrates ('000 tonnes)
46.1
36.0
40.2
38.5
46.6
80.4
85.1
Gold in concentrates ('000 ounces)
51
55
111
98
116
82
213
Silver in concentrates ('000 ounces)
250
201
216
200
245
456
445
(a) Rio Tinto owns a 33.52% indirect interest in Oyu Tolgoi through its 50.79% interest in Turquoise Hill Resources.
DIAMONDS
Argyle Diamonds
100.0%
Western Australia
AK1 ore processed ('000 tonnes)
1,428
1,465
1,292
1,248
1,427
2,688
2,674
AK1 diamonds produced ('000 carats)
3,476
3,830
3,211
2,786
3,292
7,027
6,079
Diavik Diamonds
60.0%
Northwest Territories, Canada
Ore processed ('000 tonnes)
652
670
651
620
671
1,208
1,291
Diamonds recovered ('000 carats)
1,916
1,776
1,797
1,683
1,980
3,690
3,663
Rio Tinto percentage interest shown above is at 30 June 2019. The data represent full production and sales on a 100% basis unless otherwise stated.
Rio Tinto operational data
Rio Tinto
interest
Q2
2018
Q3
2018
Q4
2018
Q1
2019
Q2
2019
H1
2018
H1
2019
IRON ORE
Rio Tinto Iron Ore
Western Australia
Pilbara Operations
Saleable iron ore production ('000 tonnes)
Hamersley mines
(a)
56,034
54,583
56,364
51,218
50,087
109,665
101,304
Hamersley - Channar
60.0%
2,045
1,007
2,228
1,552
2,419
3,939
3,971
Hope Downs
50.0%
11,567
11,426
11,691
11,913
12,101
22,252
24,015
Robe River - Pannawonica (Mesas J and A)
53.0%
7,637
7,940
7,555
3,529
6,282
16,453
9,811
Robe River - West Angelas
53.0%
8,252
7,587
8,738
7,783
8,853
16,346
16,635
Total production ('000 tonnes)
85,534
82,542
86,576
75,995
79,741
168,654
155,736
Breakdown of total production:
Pilbara Blend Lump
26,253
24,461
26,084
24,068
24,291
51,084
48,359
Pilbara Blend Fines
37,368
35,696
38,085
34,924
35,194
72,924
70,118
Robe Valley Lump
2,699
2,774
2,659
1,198
2,266
5,693
3,465
Robe Valley Fines
4,937
5,166
4,896
2,331
4,015
10,760
6,346
Yandicoogina Fines (HIY)
14,277
14,446
14,852
13,473
13,975
28,193
27,448
Breakdown of total sales:
Pilbara Blend Lump
22,954
21,644
22,161
18,968
22,287
44,410
41,255
Pilbara Blend Fines
42,638
38,100
42,497
34,558
41,105
79,957
75,663
Robe Valley Lump
2,386
2,215
2,301
863
1,957
4,693
2,820
Robe Valley Fines
6,141
5,356
5,652
2,468
4,862
11,793
7,330
Yandicoogina Fines (HIY)
14,388
14,583
14,831
12,294
15,212
27,966
27,505
Total sales ('000 tonnes) (b) (c)
88,506
81,898
87,442
69,150
85,423
168,820
154,573
(a) Includes 100% of production from Paraburdoo, Mt Tom Price, Marandoo, Yandicoogina, Brockman, Nammuldi, Silvergrass and the Eastern Range mines. Whilst Rio Tinto owns 54% of the Eastern Range mine, under the terms of the joint venture agreement, Hamersley Iron manages the operation and is obliged to purchase all mine production from the joint venture and therefore all of the production is included in Rio Tinto's share of production.
(b) Pilbara Blend sales include 2.4 million tonnes of alternate products in Q2 2019 and 3.9 million tonnes in H1 2019
(c) Sales represent iron ore exported from Western Australian ports.
Iron Ore Company of Canada
58.7%
Newfoundland & Labrador and Quebec in Canada
Saleable iron ore production:
Concentrates ('000 tonnes)
974
1,926
2,441
1,516
2,031
2,334
3,547
Pellets ('000 tonnes)
510
2,979
2,389
2,709
2,280
3,177
4,989
IOC Total production ('000 tonnes)
1,484
4,905
4,830
4,225
4,311
5,510
8,536
Sales:
Concentrates ('000 tonnes)
105
2,590
2,653
878
2,239
1,376
3,117
Pellets ('000 tonnes)
343
2,825
2,581
2,684
2,424
3,024
5,108
IOC Total Sales ('000 tonnes)
449
5,415
5,234
3,562
4,663
4,400
8,225
Global Iron Ore Totals
Iron Ore Production ('000 tonnes)
87,018
87,448
91,406
80,219
84,052
174,164
164,272
Iron Ore Sales ('000 tonnes)
88,954
87,314
92,676
72,712
90,085
173,220
162,798
Rio Tinto percentage interest shown above is at 30 June 2019. The data represent full production and sales on a 100% basis unless otherwise stated.
Rio Tinto operational data
Rio Tinto
interest
Q2
2018
Q3
2018
Q4
2018
Q1
2019
Q2
2019
H1
2018
H1
2019
SALT
Dampier Salt
68.4%
Western Australia
Salt production ('000 tonnes)
2,431
2,167
2,188
1,917
1,856
4,646
3,773
TITANIUM DIOXIDE SLAG
Rio Tinto Iron & Titanium
100.0%
Canada and South Africa
(Rio Tinto share) (a)
Titanium dioxide slag ('000 tonnes)
232
297
294
296
303
525
599
(a) Quantities comprise 100% of Rio Tinto Fer et Titane and Rio Tinto's 74% interest in Richards Bay Minerals' production. Ilmenite mined in Madagascar is being processed in Canada.
URANIUM
Energy Resources of Australia Ltd
Ranger mine (a)
68.4%
Northern Territory, Australia
U3O8 Production ('000 lbs)
881
1,199
1,351
1,160
906
1,856
2,066
(a) ERA production data are drummed U3O8.
Rössing Uranium Ltd (a) (b)
68.6%
Namibia
U3O8 Production ('000 lbs)
1,352
1,449
1,427
1,168
1,665
2,589
2,833
(a) Rössing production data are drummed U3O8.
(b) On 26 November 2018, Rio Tinto signed a binding agreement to sell its 68.62% interest in the Rossing mine in Namibia to China National Uranium Corporation Limited.
Rio Tinto percentage interest shown above is at 30 June 2019. The data represent full production and sales on a 100% basis unless otherwise stated.