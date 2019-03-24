Rio Tinto Suspends Iron Ore Rail, Mining Operations as Cyclone Hits Australia

By Rhiannon Hoyle

SYDNEY-- Rio Tinto PLC (RIO.LN) said it has suspended some iron-ore mining and rail operations in northwest Australia as a tropical cyclone batters the country's coastline.

The world's second-largest iron-ore exporter, which cleared ships from its Cape Lambert and Dampier ports three days ago ahead of the cyclone, said on Sunday it has suspended mining at its Robe Valley operations and has also stopped rail haulage in the Pilbara mining region.

Australia's weather bureau said the core of Tropical Cyclone Veronica reached land on Sunday, bringing destructive winds and heavy rainfall. It is expected to remain near the coast before weakening later in the day and through Monday, the Bureau of Meteorology said.