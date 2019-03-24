Log in
Rio Tinto

RIO TINTO

(RIO)
Rio Tinto Suspends Iron Ore Rail, Mining Operations as Cyclone Hits Australia

03/24/2019 | 04:32am EDT

By Rhiannon Hoyle

SYDNEY-- Rio Tinto PLC (RIO.LN) said it has suspended some iron-ore mining and rail operations in northwest Australia as a tropical cyclone batters the country's coastline.

The world's second-largest iron-ore exporter, which cleared ships from its Cape Lambert and Dampier ports three days ago ahead of the cyclone, said on Sunday it has suspended mining at its Robe Valley operations and has also stopped rail haulage in the Pilbara mining region.

Australia's weather bureau said the core of Tropical Cyclone Veronica reached land on Sunday, bringing destructive winds and heavy rainfall. It is expected to remain near the coast before weakening later in the day and through Monday, the Bureau of Meteorology said.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LME COPPER CASH 0.51% 6520 End-of-day quote.11.66%
LME ZINC CASH 0.89% 2901.5 End-of-day quote.17.85%
RIO TINTO -1.20% 4231 Delayed Quote.13.43%
RIO TINTO LIMITED 0.72% 94.17 End-of-day quote.20.01%
SILVER -0.15% 15.43 Delayed Quote.-0.02%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 40 759 M
EBIT 2019 14 179 M
Net income 2019 8 420 M
Debt 2019 4 472 M
Yield 2019 5,77%
P/E ratio 2019 10,13
P/E ratio 2020 11,58
EV / Sales 2019 2,45x
EV / Sales 2020 2,53x
Capitalization 95 557 M
Chart RIO TINTO
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 56,3 $
Spread / Average Target 0,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Sébastien Jacques Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Jakob Stausholm Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ann Frances Godbehere Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Gerard L'Estrange Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIO TINTO13.43%95 557
BHP GROUP LTD9.87%127 892
BHP GROUP PLC6.58%127 892
RIO TINTO LIMITED20.01%95 557
ANGLO AMERICAN12.27%36 414
GRUPO MEXICO S.A. DE C.V.28.91%20 713
