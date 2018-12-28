Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Rio Tinto    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO (RIO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Rio Tinto : World-first autonomous trains deployed at Rio Tinto's iron ore operations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/28/2018 | 02:40am CET

Rio Tinto has successfully deployed AutoHaul™, establishing the world's largest robot and first automated heavy-haul, long distance rail network.

Since completing the first loaded run in July, Rio Tinto has steadily increased the number of autonomous journeys across its world-class iron ore operations in Western Australia in a controlled and safe manner, with over 1 million kilometres now travelled autonomously.

Rio Tinto Iron Ore managing director Rail, Port & Core Services Ivan Vella said 'The safe and successful deployment of AutoHaul™ across our network is a strong reflection of the pioneering spirit inside Rio Tinto. It's been a challenging journey to automate a rail network of this size and scale in a remote location like the Pilbara, but early results indicate significant potential to improve productivity, providing increased system flexibility and reducing bottlenecks.'

Over the coming months we will continue to refine our autonomous operations to ensure we are able to maximise value. We continue to work closely with drivers during this period and do not expect to make any redundancies in 2019 as a result of the deployment of AutoHaul™.

Notes to editors
The $940 million AutoHaul™ programme is focused on automating trains transporting iron ore to Rio Tinto's port facilities in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The network is the world's first heavy-haul, long distance autonomous rail operation. Rio Tinto operates about 200 locomotives on more than 1,700 kilometres of track in the Pilbara, transporting ore from 16 mines to four port terminals.

The average return distance of these trains is about 800 kilometres with the average journey cycle, including loading and dumping, taking about 40 hours. Locomotives carrying AutoHaul™ software are fitted with on-board cameras allowing for constant monitoring from the Operations Centre. All public rail crossings on the network are fitted with CCTV cameras and have been upgraded to the highest safety standards.

Disclaimer

Rio Tinto plc published this content on 28 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2018 01:39:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RIO TINTO
02:40aRIO TINTO : World-first autonomous trains deployed at Rio Tinto's iron ore opera..
PU
12/27LONDON MARKETS: FTSE 100 Ends 1.5% Lower As Decline In Miners, Oil Stocks Col..
DJ
12/24Sources Say Rio Tinto May List Canadian Iron Ore Unit -Reuters
DJ
12/24RIO TINTO PLANS TO LIST CANADIAN IRO : sources
RE
12/21LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE rises slightly thanks to mining stocks
RE
12/21RIO TINTO : completes sale of Grasberg interest
PU
12/21Indonesia closes long-awaited $3.85 billion Freeport deal
RE
12/20British shares falter as Fed, oil play Scrooge
RE
12/20EUROPE : Disappointing Fed drags European shares back to 2016 levels
RE
12/19LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : GSK pulls FTSE 100 out of three-day rut, focus on Fed
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 40 318 M
EBIT 2018 13 350 M
Net income 2018 8 303 M
Debt 2018 5 067 M
Yield 2018 6,15%
P/E ratio 2018 9,25
P/E ratio 2019 10,74
EV / Sales 2018 2,15x
EV / Sales 2019 2,25x
Capitalization 81 625 M
Chart RIO TINTO
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 54,9 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Sébastien Jacques Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Jakob Stausholm Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ann Frances Godbehere Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Gerard L'Estrange Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIO TINTO-4.24%81 625
BHP GROUP LTD13.29%113 639
BHP GROUP PLC7.55%113 639
RIO TINTO LIMITED1.86%81 625
ANGLO AMERICAN12.24%31 085
GRUPO MEXICO S.A. DE C.V.-37.31%15 918
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.