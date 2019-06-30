Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Rio Tinto    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO

(RIO)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/28 11:35:19 am
4880.5 GBp   +1.08%
07:08pRIO TINTO : appoints new Group executive, Legal
PU
06:59pRIO TINTO : names Barbara Levi as group general counsel
RE
06/28ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Slip As G-20 Meeting Kicks Off In Japan
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Rio Tinto : appoints new Group executive, Legal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/30/2019 | 07:08pm EDT

Rio Tinto has appointed Barbara Levi to succeed Philip Richards as Group executive, Group General Counsel. Ms Levi, who is currently Group Legal Head, M&A and Strategic Transactions for Novartis, will join Rio Tinto on 1 January 2020. Mr Richards will retire from Rio Tinto on 31 December 2019.

Ms Levi, an Italian citizen, has over 20 years' experience in a number of senior legal roles across Europe and in the US, both in corporate and private practice. She joined Novartis in 2004 and has held a variety of positions including General Counsel, Sandoz, from 2016-2019 and was previously Global Legal Head, Product Strategy & Commercialisation, Pharma. She also has significant experience across ethics, integrity, and governance having been Head of the Anti-Bribery & Corruption Practice Team, the Trade Sanctions Practice Team, and Head of Legal & Compliance, Region AMAC (Africa, Middle East, Asian Countries) & GEM (Growth Emerging Markets), at Novartis.

Prior to joining Novartis, she worked for several years as a corporate and transactional attorney with law firms in New York City and Milan. Ms Levi is an attorney-at-law, admitted to the US Supreme Court, the New York Bar, and the Italian Bar (Milan).

Rio Tinto chief executive J-S Jacques said 'Barbara has extensive legal experience across corporate, commercial and compliance matters gained within a complex multinational organisation which makes her an ideal choice to lead Rio Tinto's legal and compliance team. I am delighted to welcome her to Rio Tinto and look forward to having her join the executive team.


'I would also like to thank Philip for his considerable contribution during his time with Rio Tinto. In particular he has driven some significant improvements across governance and compliance which have strengthened our business. I wish Philip and his family the best of luck for the future.'

Disclaimer

Rio Tinto plc published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2019 23:07:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RIO TINTO
07:08pRIO TINTO : appoints new Group executive, Legal
PU
06:59pRIO TINTO : names Barbara Levi as group general counsel
RE
06/28ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Slip As G-20 Meeting Kicks Off In Japan
DJ
06/27BHP to pay $175 million to Western Australia in tax dispute
RE
06/27LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 slips on uncertain U.S.-China trade prospects
RE
06/27ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Rise On Renewed Hopes Of Trade Truce Emerging Fro..
DJ
06/26RIO TINTO : board change
PU
06/26RIO TINTO : Smaller related party transactions
PU
06/26BROADWAY GOLD MINING : Mining Announces Commencement of Drilling at Madison
AQ
06/26Norway wealth fund allowed to invest again in Walmart, Rio Tinto, others
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 42 968 M
EBIT 2019 16 564 M
Net income 2019 10 447 M
Debt 2019 5 580 M
Yield 2019 6,23%
P/E ratio 2019 9,72
P/E ratio 2020 11,03
EV / Sales 2019 2,57x
EV / Sales 2020 2,65x
Capitalization 105 B
Chart RIO TINTO
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 61,1 $
Spread / Average Target -1,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Sébastien Jacques Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Jakob Stausholm Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ann Frances Godbehere Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Gerard L'Estrange Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIO TINTO30.84%104 951
BHP GROUP LTD20.25%138 916
BHP GROUP PLC22.00%138 916
RIO TINTO LIMITED32.23%104 951
ANGLO AMERICAN28.42%39 973
GRUPO MEXICO S.A. DE C.V.24.36%20 649
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About