Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Rio Tinto    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO

(RIO)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/15 11:35:16 am
4868 GBp   +1.24%
02:21aRIO TINTO : Second quarter operations review
PU
02:15aRIO TINTO : completes sale of its stake in Rössing
PU
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Rio Tinto : completes sale of its stake in Rössing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/16/2019 | 02:15am EDT

Rio Tinto completes sale of its stake in Rössing Uranium Limited

16 July 2019

Rio Tinto has completed the sale of its entire interest in the Rössing uranium mine in Namibia to China National Uranium Corporation Limited (CNUC) for an initial cash payment of $6.5 million plus a contingent payment of up to $100 million.

Rio Tinto chief executive J-S Jacques said 'This sale demonstrates Rio Tinto's commitment to further simplifying and strengthening our portfolio and brings the total divestment proceeds received since 2017 to $11.2 billion, of which $9.7 billion has been returned to our shareholders.

'I would like to recognise the hard work of people across Rio Tinto and the communities around Rössing who have contributed to the success of the mine and wish them all the best for the future under new ownership.'

The $100 million contingent payment is linked to uranium spot prices and Rössing's net income during the next seven calendar years. In addition, Rio Tinto will receive a cash payment if CNUC sells the Zelda 20 Mineral Deposit during a restricted period following completion.

Notes to editors

As announced on 19 November 2018, CNUC is considered to be a related party of Rio Tinto plc under the UK's Financial Conduct Authority Listing Rules and the entry into the transaction was a smaller related party transaction, falling within the UK Financial Conduct Authority Listing Rule 11.1.10R.

LEI: 213800YOEO5OQ72G2R82

Classification: 3.1 Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

Contacts

media.enquiries@riotinto.com

riotinto.com

Follow @RioTinto on Twitter

Media Relations, United Kingdom

Illtud Harri

M +44 7920 503 600

David Outhwaite

T +44 20 7781 1623

M +44 7787 597 493

Media Relations, Americas

Matthew Klar

T +1 514 608 4429

Media Relations, Asia

Grant Donald

T +65 6679 9290

M +65 9722 6028

Media Relations, Australia

Jonathan Rose

T +61 3 9283 3088

M +61 447 028 913

Matt Chambers

T +61 3 9283 3087

M +61 433 525 739

Jesse Riseborough

T +61 8 6211 6013

M +61 436 653 412

Investor Relations, United Kingdom

John Smelt

T +44 20 7781 1654

M +44 7879 642 675

David Ovington

T +44 20 7781 2051

M +44 7920 010 978

Nick Parkinson

M +61 436 637 571

Investor Relations, Australia

Natalie Worley

T +61 3 9283 3063

M +61 409 210 462

Rachel Storrs

T +61 3 9283 3628

M +61 417 401 018

Rio Tinto plc

6 St James's Square

London SW1Y 4AD

United Kingdom

T +44 20 7781 2000

Registered in England

No. 719885

Rio Tinto Limited

Level 7, 360 Collins Street

Melbourne 3000

Australia

T +61 3 9283 3333

Registered in Australia

ABN 96 004 458 404

Disclaimer

Rio Tinto plc published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 06:14:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RIO TINTO
02:21aRIO TINTO : Second quarter operations review
PU
02:15aRIO TINTO : completes sale of its stake in Rössing
PU
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
12:40aRio Tinto Faces Delays, Added Costs for Big Copper-Mine Project
DJ
07/15ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Little Changed As Investors Await Earnings Report..
DJ
07/15RIO TINTO : completes sale of its stake in Rössing Uranium Limited
PU
07/15RIO TINTO : releases second quarter production results
PU
07/15RIO TINTO : Update on Oyu Tolgoi underground project
PU
07/15RIO TINTO : Says Mongolia Underground Copper Mine to Take Longer, Cost More
DJ
07/12Rio Tinto Will Shutter Argyle Mine Next Year
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 43 328 M
EBIT 2019 17 326 M
Net income 2019 11 341 M
Debt 2019 4 830 M
Yield 2019 7,33%
P/E ratio 2019 8,88x
P/E ratio 2020 9,97x
EV / Sales2019 2,50x
EV / Sales2020 2,54x
Capitalization 104 B
Chart RIO TINTO
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 60,7  $
Last Close Price 60,9  $
Spread / Highest target 16,4%
Spread / Average Target -0,30%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Sébastien Jacques Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Jakob Stausholm Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ann Frances Godbehere Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Gerard L'Estrange Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIO TINTO30.51%103 130
BHP GROUP LTD19.78%137 247
BHP GROUP PLC21.49%137 247
RIO TINTO LIMITED32.42%103 130
ANGLO AMERICAN24.99%37 710
GRUPO MEXICO S.A. DE C.V.18.37%19 626
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About