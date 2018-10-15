Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Rio Tinto    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO (RIO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 10/15 05:35:09 pm
3736.5 GBp   +1.69%
10/15RIO TINTO : releases third quarter production results
PU
10/10RIO TINTO PLC : quaterly sales release
10/04RIO TINTO : Notices
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Rio Tinto : releases third quarter production results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 11:53pm CEST

Rio Tinto chief executive J-S Jacques said 'We have delivered consistent operational performance in the third quarter, highlighted by strong production from the Group's copper assets. We made strong strategic progress with the full exit from coal, the announcement of the additional $3.2 billion of share buy-backs, and the signing of a binding conditional agreement to exit Grasberg for $3.5 billion. We continue to pursue all opportunities to improve productivity and drive enhanced cash flow generation. This, combined with the disciplined allocation of capital, will ensure we continue to deliver superior returns to our shareholders in the short, medium and long-term.'

Q3 2018

vs Q3 2017

vs Q2 2018

9 mths

2018

vs 9 mths

2017

Pilbara iron ore shipments (100% basis)

Mt

81.9

-5%

-7%

250.7

+4%

Pilbara iron ore production (100% basis)

Mt

82.5

-3%

-3%

251.2

+4%

Bauxite

kt

12,700

-1%

-4%

38,631

+4%

Aluminium

kt

880

-1%

+3%

2,584

-3%

Mined copper

kt

159.7

+32%

+2%

455.8

+38%

Titanium dioxide slag

kt

297

-9%

+28%

822

-16%

IOC iron ore pellets and concentrate

Mt

2.9

-9%

+231%

6.1

-27%

Key points

  • On 15 August 2018, a truck operator was fatally injured at the Paraburdoo Iron Ore mine. An investigation is in progress.
  • On 9 July 2018, a serious incident occurred at Richards Bay Minerals (RBM) mining operation, resulting in the fatality of a security contractor. The incident remains the subject of a police investigation.
  • Pilbara iron ore shipments of 81.9 million tonnes (100 per cent basis) in the third quarter were five per cent lower than the third quarter of 2017, due to planned maintenance cycles and safety pauses across all operations following the fatality.
  • Bauxite production of 12.7 million tonnes was one per cent lower than the corresponding quarter of 2017, with strong production at Weipa offset by lower production at the non-managed Sangaredi and Porto Trombetas (MRN) mines. Third party shipments increased by two per cent to 8.4 million tonnes, reflecting firm demand.
  • Aluminium production of 0.9 million tonnes was one per cent lower than the third quarter of 2017 due primarily to ongoing labour disruptions at the non-managed Becancour smelter in Canada. Full year guidance has been revised to between 3.4 and 3.5 million tonnes (previously 3.5 to 3.7 million tonnes).
  • Mined copper production of 159.7 thousand tonnes was 32 per cent higher than the corresponding quarter of 2017, primarily reflecting increased production from Rio Tinto Kennecott due to higher grades.
  • Titanium dioxide slag production was nine per cent lower than the third quarter of 2017, but 28 per cent higher than the previous quarter as production at Rio Tinto Fer et Titane and RBM ramped up following disruptions in the second quarter.
  • Production at Iron Ore Company of Canada was nine per cent lower than the third quarter of 2017, however significantly higher than the previous quarter as operations ramped up to normal production rates following a labour dispute in the previous quarter.
  • The major growth projects continue to progress. First bauxite shipment from Amrun is now expected in the fourth quarter of 2018 with full ramp-up in 2019. Following an annual re-forecast of the Oyu Tolgoi underground development schedule and costs, capital costs remain in line with the overall $5.3 billion budget and construction of the first draw bell is still expected in mid-2020. The preliminary re-forecast assessment indicates ground conditions and shaft sinking challenges that are ultimately expected to result in a revised ramp-up schedule to sustainable first production.
  • On 1 August 2018, Rio Tinto completed the sale of its remaining coal assets for $3.95 billion. This, along with the sale of the Winchester South development project in the first half of 2018, resulted in gross disposal proceeds of $4.15 billion.
  • On 20 September 2018, Rio Tinto subsequently announced the return to shareholders of the $3.2 billion post-tax coal disposal proceeds via an off-market buy-back tender in Rio Tinto Limited shares totalling $1.9 billion, and further on-market purchases of Rio Tinto plc shares of approximately $1.3 billion.
  • On 28 September 2018, Rio Tinto announced that it had signed a binding agreement to sell its entire interest in the Grasberg mine in Indonesia to PT Indonesia Asahan Aluminium (Persero) (Inalum), Indonesia's state mining company, for $3.5 billion. The transaction is subject to a number of conditions precedent being satisfied, including the receipt of regulatory approvals, with completion expected in the first half of 2019.

All figures in this report are unaudited. All currency figures in this report are US dollars, and comments refer to Rio Tinto's share of production, unless otherwise stated. To allow production numbers to be compared on a like-for-like basis, production from asset divestments completed in 2017 is excluded from Rio Tinto share of production data but assets sold in 2018 remain in comparisons.

Disclaimer

Rio Tinto plc published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 21:52:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RIO TINTO
10/15RIO TINTO : releases third quarter production results
PU
10/10RIO TINTO PLC : quaterly sales release
10/04RIO TINTO : Notices
CO
10/03RIO TINTO : reveals its largest Fancy Purplish Red diamond in New York
PU
10/03RIO TINTO : Notices
CO
10/02RIO TINTO : Copper - investor roadshow
PU
10/02RIO TINTO : Notices
CO
10/01Japan fourth-quarter aluminum premiums set 22 percent lower than third quarte..
RE
10/01RIO TINTO : Diavik Stars of the Arctic dazzle in rough diamond tender
PU
10/01RIO TINTO : approves investment to sustain Pilbara iron ore production capacity
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/15Sale Of Chemical & Mining Co. Of Chile Inc. Stake Suspended - What It Means F.. 
10/11Rio warns of additional $130M hit from old alumina contracts 
10/11Early premarket losers include SQ, AMZN, NFLX 
10/10REUTERS : Rio Tinto to restart sale of Icelandic aluminum plant 
10/10When Will China Use Less Iron Ore? Not Yet 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 40 052 M
EBIT 2018 13 016 M
Net income 2018 8 249 M
Debt 2018 4 105 M
Yield 2018 6,06%
P/E ratio 2018 9,49
P/E ratio 2019 10,71
EV / Sales 2018 2,24x
EV / Sales 2019 2,34x
Capitalization 85 459 M
Chart RIO TINTO
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 56,5 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Sébastien Jacques Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Jakob Stausholm Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ann Frances Godbehere Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Gerard L'Estrange Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIO TINTO-6.79%85 870
BHP BILLITON PLC3.54%121 473
BHP BILLITON LIMITED14.44%121 473
RIO TINTO LIMITED2.93%85 870
ANGLO AMERICAN8.68%31 304
GRUPO MEXICO S.A. DE C.V.-20.52%21 055
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.