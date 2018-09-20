Log in
RIO TINTO (RIO)

RIO TINTO (RIO)
OFFRE

Rio Tinto : unveils details of new share buy-back programme

09/20/2018 | 01:08am CEST

Rio Tinto today unveils the details of how it intends to return approximately $3.2 billion of post-tax coal disposal proceeds to its shareholders.

The proceeds will be returned through a $3.2 billion share buy-back programme (the 'Programme'), combining an off-market buy-back tender targeting up to 41.2 million Rio Tinto Limited shares (approximately A$2.7 billion ($1.9 billion )) and further on-market purchases of Rio Tinto plc shares. The Programme is subject to market conditions and compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.

Rio Tinto chief executive J-S Jacques said 'Returning $3.2 billion of coal disposal proceeds demonstrates our commitment to capital discipline and providing sector leading shareholder returns. We continue to focus our portfolio on those assets which provide the highest returns and growth, which will ensure that we continue to deliver superior value to our shareholders in the short, medium and long term'.

Rio Tinto Limited will target the completion of the off-market purchase of up to 41.2 million of its shares in 2018, being the maximum number of shares that may be repurchased by Rio Tinto Limited under the Buy-Back in accordance with the terms of the shareholder approval granted at Rio Tinto Limited's 2018 annual general meeting. The aggregate maximum consideration and timing of the new on-market purchases by Rio Tinto plc under the Programme will be announced following the completion of the off-market buy-back tender for Rio Tinto Limited shares, which is expected to be on 12 November 2018. This is in addition to the existing Rio Tinto plc buy-back programmes, of which $1.7 billion in shares remain to be purchased and which will be completed no later than 27 February 2019 .

All shares purchased will be cancelled.

The $3.2 billion of net disposal proceeds is derived from the completed sales of Hail Creek and Valeria (pre-tax $1.7 billion), Winchester South (pre-tax $0.2 billion) and Kestrel (pre-tax $2.25 billion). The sale of Rio Tinto's Aluminium Dunkerque smelter in northern France for $500 million, subject to final adjustments, is yet to be completed. As announced on 14 September, Hydro has withdrawn its offer to acquire the ISAL smelter in Iceland ($345 million) following initial feedback from the European Commission. The timing and form of shareholder returns in respect of further proceeds arising from disposals still to be completed will be announced with the 2018 full year results.

Important notice:

The attached announcement refers to an off-market buy-back tender for Rio Tinto Limited shares (the 'Buy-Back'). The Buy-Back is not available to any person who is (or who is acting on behalf of or for the account of a person who is) in the United States, a US Person (as defined in Regulation S of the United States Securities Act of 1933) or a resident of Canada. Accordingly, this announcement, and any other documents related to the Buy-Back, are not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States (including its territories and possessions, any State of the United States and the District of Columbia) or Canada.


Disclaimer

Rio Tinto plc published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 23:07:01 UTC
