Rio Tinto : unveils details of new share buy-back programme

Rio Tinto today unveils the details of how it intends to return approximately $3.2 billion of post-tax coal disposal proceeds to its shareholders.

The proceeds will be returned through a $3.2 billion share buy-back programme (the 'Programme'), combining an off-market buy-back tender targeting up to 41.2 million Rio Tinto Limited shares (approximately A$2.7 billion ($1.9 billion )) and further on-market purchases of Rio Tinto plc shares. The Programme is subject to market conditions and compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.

Rio Tinto chief executive J-S Jacques said 'Returning $3.2 billion of coal disposal proceeds demonstrates our commitment to capital discipline and providing sector leading shareholder returns. We continue to focus our portfolio on those assets which provide the highest returns and growth, which will ensure that we continue to deliver superior value to our shareholders in the short, medium and long term'.

Rio Tinto Limited will target the completion of the off-market purchase of up to 41.2 million of its shares in 2018, being the maximum number of shares that may be repurchased by Rio Tinto Limited under the Buy-Back in accordance with the terms of the shareholder approval granted at Rio Tinto Limited's 2018 annual general meeting. The aggregate maximum consideration and timing of the new on-market purchases by Rio Tinto plc under the Programme will be announced following the completion of the off-market buy-back tender for Rio Tinto Limited shares, which is expected to be on 12 November 2018. This is in addition to the existing Rio Tinto plc buy-back programmes, of which $1.7 billion in shares remain to be purchased and which will be completed no later than 27 February 2019 .

All shares purchased will be cancelled.