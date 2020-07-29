Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Rio Tinto Group    RIO   AU000000RIO1

RIO TINTO GROUP

(RIO)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 07/28
104.11 AUD   +1.19%
03:41aIron ore helps Rio Tinto first-half profit beat estimates
RE
02:50aRio Tinto Lifts Dividend Despite Lower Net Profit -- Update
DJ
02:36aRio Tinto Lifts Dividend Despite Lower Net Profit
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Iron ore helps Rio Tinto first-half profit beat estimates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/29/2020 | 03:41am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Rio Tinto mine in Boron, California

Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto reported better-than-expected first-half profit on Wednesday, boosted by firm prices for iron ore and higher output as Chinese demand for the steel-making ingredient recovered from a coronavirus hit.

Iron ore prices have remained resilient this year on the back of China's infrastructure development push and concerns over a supply shortfall from Brazil, helping miners like Rio weather through disruptions in mining other commodities.

Underlying earnings from iron ore, which typically accounts for about 80% of Rio's earnings, gained 1% to $4.56 billion (3.53 billion pounds) in the half-year, and shipments rose 3%.

Total underlying earnings for the six months ended June 30 fell to $4.75 billion from $4.93 billion a year earlier, but handily beat a consensus of $4.36 billion from 16 analysts compiled by Vuma.

Rio said it took a $1 billion impairment charge for the period, largely related to four of its aluminium smelters and its Diavik diamond mine in Canada.

The world's largest iron ore miner declared an interim dividend of $1.55 per share, up from $1.51 last year, and stuck to its 2020 production forecast for all its commodities.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.03% 6.0377 Delayed Quote.34.31%
RIO TINTO GROUP 1.19% 104.11 End-of-day quote.3.70%
RIO TINTO PLC 0.71% 4792.5 Delayed Quote.5.82%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur RIO TINTO GROUP
03:41aIron ore helps Rio Tinto first-half profit beat estimates
RE
02:50aRio Tinto Lifts Dividend Despite Lower Net Profit -- Update
DJ
02:36aRio Tinto Lifts Dividend Despite Lower Net Profit
DJ
07/28Australian shares give up gains on fears of stricter COVID-19 restrictions
RE
07/28Rio Tinto reports new gold find at Western Australia mine
RE
07/27REFILE-Australian shares rise on U.S. stimulus hopes; gold index scales fresh..
RE
07/27Rio Tinto Declares Maiden Resource at Winu Copper Deposit
DJ
07/27Auto parts makers shine spotlight on aluminium's role in electric vehicles
RE
07/22Australia shares fall as record virus cases dent investor sentiment
RE
07/22CHINA'S IRON ORE STRENGTH CANCELLED : Russell
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 39 559 M - -
Net income 2020 8 840 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 454 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,8x
Yield 2020 5,81%
Capitalization 104 B 104 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,75x
Nbr of Employees 46 000
Free-Float 65,6%
Chart RIO TINTO GROUP
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 57,60 $
Last Close Price 61,58 $
Spread / Highest target 25,9%
Spread / Average Target -6,47%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Sébastien Jacques Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Jakob Stausholm Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael Gerard L'Estrange Independent Non-Executive Director
Megan Clark Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIO TINTO GROUP3.70%104 359
BHP GROUP-2.24%126 115
RIO TINTO PLC5.82%104 852
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-8.65%31 559
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.18.55%21 030
FRESNILLO PLC96.42%12 120
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group