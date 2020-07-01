Rio Tinto Appoints Two New Executives

By Jaime Llinares Taboada

Rio Tinto PLC said Wednesday that it has appointed Peter Toth as group executive for strategy and development, and Mark Davies as group executive for safety, technical and projects.

The world's second-biggest miner by market value said that Mr. Toth will focus on leading transformation efforts around portfolio, climate change and closure, and will assume responsibility for Rio Tinto Exploration and Ventures.

The company said Mr. Davies will replace Stephen McIntosh, who has decided to retire, and he will focus on safety, health and environment.

Rio Tinto said that both Mr. Toth and Mr. Davies will join the executive committee on Oct. 1.

