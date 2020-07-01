Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Rio Tinto Group

RIO TINTO GROUP

(RIO)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 06/30
97.96 AUD   +0.71%
02:54aRio Tinto Appoints Two New Executives
DJ
06/28Rio Tinto reaches power supply deal with Mongolia for Oyu Tolgoi mine
RE
06/28Rio Tinto, Mongolia Reach Agreement on Domestic Power Supply for Oyu Tolgoi
DJ
Rio Tinto Appoints Two New Executives

07/01/2020 | 02:54am EDT

By Jaime Llinares Taboada

Rio Tinto PLC said Wednesday that it has appointed Peter Toth as group executive for strategy and development, and Mark Davies as group executive for safety, technical and projects.

The world's second-biggest miner by market value said that Mr. Toth will focus on leading transformation efforts around portfolio, climate change and closure, and will assume responsibility for Rio Tinto Exploration and Ventures.

The company said Mr. Davies will replace Stephen McIntosh, who has decided to retire, and he will focus on safety, health and environment.

Rio Tinto said that both Mr. Toth and Mr. Davies will join the executive committee on Oct. 1.

Write to Jaime Llinares Taboada at jaime.llinares@wsj.com; @JaimeLlinaresT

Change Last 1st jan.
RIO TINTO GROUP 0.71% 97.96 End-of-day quote.-2.43%
RIO TINTO PLC 0.24% 4549 Delayed Quote.1.02%
SILVER 0.28% 18.2349 Delayed Quote.0.19%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 39 135 M - -
Net income 2020 8 576 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 955 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,1x
Yield 2020 5,96%
Capitalization 95 264 M 95 220 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,56x
Nbr of Employees 46 000
Free-Float 65,6%
Chart RIO TINTO GROUP
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 54,26 $
Last Close Price 56,35 $
Spread / Highest target 24,6%
Spread / Average Target -3,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Sébastien Jacques Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Jakob Stausholm Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael Gerard L'Estrange Independent Non-Executive Director
Megan Clark Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIO TINTO GROUP-2.43%95 220
RIO TINTO PLC1.02%94 040
BHP GROUP-7.97%71 378
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-13.97%28 235
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.3.03%17 806
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC35.19%9 200
