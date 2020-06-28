Log in
Rio Tinto, Mongolia Reach Agreement on Domestic Power Supply for Oyu Tolgoi

06/28/2020 | 04:46pm EDT

By David Winning

SYDNEY--Rio Tinto PLC said it has reached agreement with Mongolia's government on domestic power supply to the Oyu Tolgoi copper mine.

Rio Tinto said Mongolia will fund and construct a state-owned power plant at Tavan Tolgoi, the location of a large coal deposit.

The revised Power Source Framework Agreement signals construction of the coal-fired power plant should begin before July 1, 2021. Commissioning of the plant is then due to happen within four years, Rio Tinto said.

"This agreement provides a potential pathway to securing a domestic power supply for the Oyu Tolgoi mine and underground project for the benefit of all shareholders and the wider community," said Arnaud Soirat, Copper & Diamonds chief executive.

Oyu Tolgoi currently uses imported power.

Write to David Winning at david.winning@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RIO TINTO GROUP 1.99% 98.99 End-of-day quote.-1.40%
RIO TINTO PLC 0.07% 4533.5 Delayed Quote.0.68%
SILVER 0.48% 17.838 Delayed Quote.-0.29%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
