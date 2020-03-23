Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Rio Tinto Group    RIO   AU000000RIO1

RIO TINTO GROUP

(RIO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Rio Tinto Slows Some Operations in Response to Coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 06:40pm EDT

By David Winning

SYDNEY--Rio Tinto PLC said it would slow operations in South Africa and Canada in response to government directives to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Rio Tinto said all mining operations at its Richards Bay Minerals business in South Africa would stop for 21 days from midnight on Thursday, in line with a government order to prevent the virus from spreading more.

"In line with the President's directive, Rio Tinto will make arrangements for the furnaces to be put on care and maintenance in order to avoid damage to their continuous operations," the company said in a regulatory filing. "At this time, it is too early to speculate on when operations will resume or on 2020 production guidance."

Resumption of the construction of the Zulti South project in the country would be delayed, Rio Tinto added.

In Canada, Rio Tinto said it was working with the government of Quebec to comply with a directive to reduce business activity to a minimum. The Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region accounts for nearly half of the company's global aluminum output and Rio Tinto also operates a port and stockpile in Sept-Iles.

Write to David Winning at david.winning@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RIO TINTO GROUP -4.01% 78.71 End-of-day quote.-18.33%
RIO TINTO PLC -4.19% 3100 Delayed Quote.-28.67%
SILVER 7.85% 13.4073 Delayed Quote.-29.29%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on RIO TINTO GROUP
06:53pRIO TINTO : to slow down operations in South Africa, Canada amid virus outbreak
RE
06:40pRio Tinto Slows Some Operations in Response to Coronavirus
DJ
03/18Rio Tinto Temporarily Suspends Operations at Utah Mine After Earthquake
DJ
03/18From using drones to stockpiling cyanide, miners keep digging amid pandemic
RE
03/17Coronavirus Fallout Reaches Some of the World's Most-Remote Mines
DJ
03/17Antofagasta to cut 2020 spending as coronavirus squeezes global economy
RE
03/16Rio Tinto Warns of Slowdown at Mongolia Mine Due to Virus
DJ
03/11Rio Tinto Told to Pay Withheld Incentives to Former CEO
DJ
03/05EUROPE : European shares back in red as virus fears persist; Miners lead losses
RE
03/05Activist investors tighten screws on Rio Tinto's emissions plan
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 39 871 M
EBIT 2020 12 717 M
Net income 2020 8 888 M
Debt 2020 6 674 M
Yield 2020 10,1%
P/E ratio 2020 6,21x
P/E ratio 2021 7,16x
EV / Sales2020 1,50x
EV / Sales2021 1,56x
Capitalization 53 237 M
Chart RIO TINTO GROUP
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 50,02  $
Last Close Price 31,00  $
Spread / Highest target 149%
Spread / Average Target 61,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Sébastien Jacques Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Jakob Stausholm Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael Gerard L'Estrange Independent Non-Executive Director
Megan Clark Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIO TINTO GROUP-18.33%64 636
BHP GROUP-30.60%73 710
RIO TINTO PLC-28.67%64 636
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-49.12%15 914
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-23.68%12 654
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC-2.38%6 444
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group