Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Rio Tinto Group    RIO   AU000000RIO1

RIO TINTO GROUP

(RIO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Rio Tinto : Virus-control measures to hit Rio Tinto operations in South Africa, Canada

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 07:05pm EDT

Rio Tinto said on Tuesday operations at its mineral sands mine in South Africa will be halted and activity in Quebec, Canada will slow down due to government directives in both countries to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus has caught many countries on the back foot, leading to a growing number of nations placing themselves on virtual lockdown.

The Anglo-Australian miner said production at its Richards Bay Minerals in South Africa will be halted on Thursday for 21 days, in line with a nationwide lockdown after the number of cases sharply rose.

It was too early to predict the impact of the disruption to operations on its production forecast for fiscal 2020, or when things will get back to normal, Rio said in a statement.

In Canada, Rio Tinto said it was working to comply with the Quebec government's directive to reduce business activity after the province tightened restrictions, including ordering the closure of all non-essential businesses.

"We will continue to work with our employees, customers, communities and suppliers to minimise any impact of action being taken to reduce the spread of COVID-19," Chief Executive Jean-Sébastien Jacques said.

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Lincoln Feast.)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RIO TINTO GROUP -4.01% 78.71 End-of-day quote.-18.33%
RIO TINTO PLC -3.49% 3100 Delayed Quote.-28.67%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on RIO TINTO GROUP
07:06pRIO TINTO : Virus-control measures to hit Rio Tinto operations in South Africa, ..
RE
07:05pRIO TINTO : Virus-control measures to hit Rio Tinto operations in South Africa, ..
RE
06:40pRio Tinto Slows Some Operations in Response to Coronavirus
DJ
03/18Rio Tinto Temporarily Suspends Operations at Utah Mine After Earthquake
DJ
03/18From using drones to stockpiling cyanide, miners keep digging amid pandemic
RE
03/17Coronavirus Fallout Reaches Some of the World's Most-Remote Mines
DJ
03/17Antofagasta to cut 2020 spending as coronavirus squeezes global economy
RE
03/16Rio Tinto Warns of Slowdown at Mongolia Mine Due to Virus
DJ
03/11Rio Tinto Told to Pay Withheld Incentives to Former CEO
DJ
03/05EUROPE : European shares back in red as virus fears persist; Miners lead losses
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 39 871 M
EBIT 2020 12 717 M
Net income 2020 8 888 M
Debt 2020 6 674 M
Yield 2020 8,74%
P/E ratio 2020 7,20x
P/E ratio 2021 8,30x
EV / Sales2020 1,71x
EV / Sales2021 1,78x
Capitalization 61 702 M
Chart RIO TINTO GROUP
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 50,02  $
Last Close Price 35,93  $
Spread / Highest target 115%
Spread / Average Target 39,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Sébastien Jacques Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Jakob Stausholm Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael Gerard L'Estrange Independent Non-Executive Director
Megan Clark Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIO TINTO GROUP-18.33%64 636
BHP GROUP-30.60%73 710
RIO TINTO PLC-28.67%64 636
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-49.12%15 914
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-23.68%12 654
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC-2.38%6 444
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group