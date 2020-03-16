Log in
Rio Tinto Group

RIO TINTO GROUP

(RIO)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Rio Tinto Warns of Slowdown at Mongolia Mine Due to Virus

03/16/2020 | 03:56am EDT

By Jaime Llinares Taboada

Rio Tinto PLC warned Monday that underground work at its Oyu Tolgoi project in Mongolia has slowed as a result of goods and people-movement restrictions related to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The world's second-biggest miner said the full effect on the underground project is unknown but it expects to provide definitive estimates in the second half of 2020.

The open pit of Oyu Tolgoi continues to operate and deliver shipments of copper concentrate, Rio Tinto added.

Write to Jaime Llinares Taboada at jaime.llinares@wsj.com; @JaimeLlinaresT

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RIO TINTO GROUP -4.23% 77.65 End-of-day quote.-19.24%
RIO TINTO PLC 8.73% 3257.5 Delayed Quote.-27.29%
SILVER -3.75% 14.086 Delayed Quote.-17.26%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 40 354 M
EBIT 2020 13 771 M
Net income 2020 8 945 M
Debt 2020 6 056 M
Yield 2020 8,47%
P/E ratio 2020 7,39x
P/E ratio 2021 8,80x
EV / Sales2020 1,84x
EV / Sales2021 1,94x
Capitalization 68 375 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 53,85  $
Last Close Price 40,19  $
Spread / Highest target 92,4%
Spread / Average Target 34,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Sébastien Jacques Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Jakob Stausholm Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael Gerard L'Estrange Independent Non-Executive Director
Megan Clark Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIO TINTO GROUP-19.24%69 103
BHP GROUP-32.35%76 118
RIO TINTO PLC-27.29%69 103
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-38.54%20 300
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-13.25%15 296
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC2.30%7 131
