Rio Tinto Warns of Slowdown at Mongolia Mine Due to Virus

By Jaime Llinares Taboada

Rio Tinto PLC warned Monday that underground work at its Oyu Tolgoi project in Mongolia has slowed as a result of goods and people-movement restrictions related to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The world's second-biggest miner said the full effect on the underground project is unknown but it expects to provide definitive estimates in the second half of 2020.

The open pit of Oyu Tolgoi continues to operate and deliver shipments of copper concentrate, Rio Tinto added.

Write to Jaime Llinares Taboada at jaime.llinares@wsj.com; @JaimeLlinaresT