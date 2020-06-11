Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Rio Tinto Group    RIO   AU000000RIO1

RIO TINTO GROUP

(RIO)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Rio Tinto : chief apologises for blasting ancient caves as Australia starts inquiry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/11/2020 | 11:06pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: File photo of a miner holding a lump of iron ore at a mine located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia

Rio Tinto Chief Executive Jean-Sebastien Jacques on Friday apologised for distress caused by Rio's destruction last month of two ancient and sacred Aboriginal caves in Western Australia, pledging full cooperation with an Australian government inquiry.

"We are very sorry for the distress we have caused the PKKP in relation to Juukan Gorge and our first priority remains rebuilding trust with the PKKP," Jacques said in a statement, referring to the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura (PKKP) people.

The apology marked Jacques' first public comments on the event since it occurred more than two weeks ago. Head of iron ore Chris Salisbury had previously expressed the miner's remorse, although stopped short of saying Rio had done anything wrong in an interview with Australia media.

With state government approval, the world's biggest iron ore miner destroyed two caves at Juukan Gorge that had previously contained evidence of continual human habitation stretching back 46,000 years as part of its Brockman mine expansion in the iron-rich Pilbara region.

Australia's Senate agreed on Thursday to begin a national inquiry into how the destruction of a cultural and historically significant site occurred. Under terms of the inquiry the joint standing committee on Northern Australia must report back by Sept. 30.

"Rio Tinto will fully cooperate with the inquiry," Jacques said his statement.

The miner said it would also continue to support reforms to Western Australia's Aboriginal Heritage Act, under which permission to disturb the sites was granted in a process that denies traditional owners right of appeal.

"Rio Tinto has a long history of working in partnership and creating shared value with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities around our operations and across Australia more broadly. We remain absolutely committed to continuing to do so," Jacques said.

(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RIO TINTO GROUP -1.61% 98.86 End-of-day quote.-1.53%
RIO TINTO PLC -1.82% 4495 Delayed Quote.-0.18%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on RIO TINTO GROUP
06/11RIO TINTO : chief apologises for blasting ancient caves as Australia starts inqu..
RE
06/11Australian state says BHP can disturb 40 sacred sites in mine expansion
RE
06/08GREEN ALUMINUM NEEDS COMMON STANDARD : Carbon Trust
RE
05/28Glencore chairman Hayward defends climate policy
RE
05/21Correction to Brazil's Coronavirus Crisis Article on May 20
DJ
05/20Brazil's Coronavirus Crisis Disrupts Iron-Ore Market; Prices Surge -- Update
DJ
05/20Brazil's Coronavirus Crisis Disrupts Iron-Ore Market, as Prices Surge
DJ
05/12BHP completes first yuan-based iron ore sale to China's Baosteel
RE
05/12BHP completes first yuan-based iron ore sale to China's Baosteel
RE
05/03New Zealand Power Grid Upgrade Delayed by Pandemic
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 38 970 M - -
Net income 2020 8 630 M - -
Net Debt 2020 5 335 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,2x
Yield 2020 5,61%
Capitalization 95 515 M 96 082 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,59x
Nbr of Employees 46 000
Free-Float 65,6%
Chart RIO TINTO GROUP
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 52,75 $
Last Close Price 56,52 $
Spread / Highest target 24,2%
Spread / Average Target -6,66%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Sébastien Jacques Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Jakob Stausholm Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael Gerard L'Estrange Independent Non-Executive Director
Megan Clark Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIO TINTO GROUP-1.53%98 806
BHP GROUP-5.55%123 622
RIO TINTO PLC-0.18%98 806
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-18.22%29 403
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.0.54%18 798
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC28.54%9 050
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group