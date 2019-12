"There has been an escalation of criminal activity towards RBM employees and one was shot and seriously injured in the last few days," Rio said in a statement.

The company said all mining operations have been halted and the smelters are operating at a reduced level, with a minimum number of employees now on site.

(This story corrects acronym to 'RBM' from 'RMB' in paragraph one)

