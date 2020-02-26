Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Rio Tinto Group    RIO   AU000000RIO1

RIO TINTO GROUP

(RIO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Rio Tinto posts best earnings since 2011, ready for short-term coronavirus impact

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/26/2020 | 01:36am EST
Jean-Sebastien Jacques, CEO of Rio Tinto Group poses for a portrait ahead of the publication of the company 2019 full year results in London

Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto, on Wednesday posted its best underlying earnings since 2011 on higher iron ore prices, but warned that the coronavirus outbreak could hurt business in the short term.

The coronavirus outbreak has weighed on China's economy and BHP Group warned earlier this month that demand this year could take a hit if the fallout extended beyond March.

"We are closely monitoring the impact of the Covid-19 virus and are prepared for some short-term impacts, such as supply-chain issues. Our products are currently reaching our customers," Chief Executive Officer Jean-Sébastien Jacques said in a statement.

The world's top iron ore producer said underlying earnings for the full year ended Dec. 31 rose to $10.37 billion (7.99 billion pounds), from $8.81 billion a year earlier. It was slightly under a consensus estimate of $10.40 billion by 17 analysts compiled by research firm Vuma Financial.

Rio also declared a final dividend of $2.31 per share, higher than $1.8 per share in 2018, but did not announce a special dividend like last year.

Iron ore miners have all cashed in on high prices for the steel-making commodity last year following supply disruption in Brazil and robust Chinese demand.

China's iron ore imports were at their second-highest level in 2019, fuelled by strong demand at steel mills. Prices in Shanghai <SH-CCN-IRNOR62> closed up by a quarter last year.

Underlying earnings from iron ore, which accounts for about 85% of Rio's underlying earnings, surged 48% to $9.64 billion in the year.     

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan and Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP -2.15% 35.55 End-of-day quote.-1.80%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.00% 4.7678 Delayed Quote.5.70%
RIO TINTO GROUP -1.83% 91.89 End-of-day quote.-2.70%
RIO TINTO PLC -1.15% 3920 Delayed Quote.-13.05%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on RIO TINTO GROUP
02:01aRIO TINTO : CEO says the next six months could bring some challenges
RE
01:37aRio Tinto Annual Net Profit Falls on Writedowns
DJ
01:36aRio Tinto posts best earnings since 2011, ready for short-term coronavirus im..
RE
01:14aRIO TINTO : 2019 full year results presentation
BU
01:09aRIO TINTO : announces full-year ordinary dividend of $6.2 billion (382 US cents ..
BU
02/25RIO TINTO : partners with the Society for Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration
PU
02/25RIO TINTO : Diffusion Saguenay and Cégep de Jonquière join forces to offer added..
PU
02/21RIO TINTO PLC : annual earnings release
02/21RIO TINTO : board changes
BU
02/21RIO TINTO : Directorate Change
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 42 293 M
EBIT 2019 15 548 M
Net income 2019 9 575 M
Debt 2019 5 461 M
Yield 2019 8,55%
P/E ratio 2019 8,73x
P/E ratio 2020 9,60x
EV / Sales2019 2,17x
EV / Sales2020 2,33x
Capitalization 86 203 M
Chart RIO TINTO GROUP
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 56,31  $
Last Close Price 50,91  $
Spread / Highest target 51,9%
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Sébastien Jacques Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Jakob Stausholm Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael Gerard L'Estrange Independent Non-Executive Director
Megan Clark Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIO TINTO GROUP-2.70%86 251
BHP GROUP-1.80%115 106
RIO TINTO PLC-13.05%87 102
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-10.77%30 794
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-3.70%19 980
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC10.46%8 175
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group