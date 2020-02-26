Rio Tinto posts best earnings since 2011, ready for short-term coronavirus impact

The coronavirus outbreak has weighed on China's economy and BHP Group warned earlier this month that demand this year could take a hit if the fallout extended beyond March.

"We are closely monitoring the impact of the Covid-19 virus and are prepared for some short-term impacts, such as supply-chain issues. Our products are currently reaching our customers," Chief Executive Officer Jean-Sébastien Jacques said in a statement.

The world's top iron ore producer said underlying earnings for the full year ended Dec. 31 rose to $10.37 billion (7.99 billion pounds), from $8.81 billion a year earlier. It was slightly under a consensus estimate of $10.40 billion by 17 analysts compiled by research firm Vuma Financial.

Rio also declared a final dividend of $2.31 per share, higher than $1.8 per share in 2018, but did not announce a special dividend like last year.

Iron ore miners have all cashed in on high prices for the steel-making commodity last year following supply disruption in Brazil and robust Chinese demand.

China's iron ore imports were at their second-highest level in 2019, fuelled by strong demand at steel mills. Prices in Shanghai <SH-CCN-IRNOR62> closed up by a quarter last year.

Underlying earnings from iron ore, which accounts for about 85% of Rio's underlying earnings, surged 48% to $9.64 billion in the year.

