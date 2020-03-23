Rio Tinto : to slow down operations in South Africa, Canada amid virus outbreak
Rio Tinto said on Tuesday it will halt mining of mineral sands in South Africa and slow down activity in Quebec, Canada due to government directives in both countries to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
The Anglo-Australian miner said production at its Richards Bay Minerals in South Africa will be halted on Thursday for 21 days.
In Canada, the company said it was working to comply with the Quebec government's directive to reduce business activity.
