Rio Tinto : A piece of the Pilbara in Perth for Colours of our Country art exhibition

08/28/2018 | 03:12am CEST

The 13th annual Colours of our Country Aboriginal art exhibition at Perth's Central Park building on St Georges Terrace is open to the public for the next two weeks.

The free exhibition, located in the building's foyer, is an annual event hosted by Rio Tinto and the 2018 collection includes more than 270 paintings and artefacts from 40 Pilbara-based Aboriginal artists.

This year's works showcase the talent of independent artists from Roebourne and Tom Price as well as artists from the Yinjaa-Barni Art Centre, Roebourne Art Group, Cheeditha Art Group and Juluwarlu paintings.

During the first week of the exhibition, an artist in residence programme will again operate with Dawn and Allery Sandy, from Yinjaa-Barni Art Centre, joined by other Pilbara-based artists to paint in the Central Park foyer and take questions from visitors.

Since its inception Colours of our Country has generated more than $2.3 million in direct proceeds for the artists, their art groups and communities from the sale of more than 2,200 art works.

Rio Tinto chief executive Chris Salisbury said 'Rio Tinto is very proud to support the Colours of our Country exhibition as it allows visitors to immerse themselves in the stories of the Pilbara, and the rich history of its Traditional Owners.

'The exhibition helps bring the spirit of the Pilbara to Perth each year, providing a valuable opportunity to deepen our cultural awareness through the works of these talented Pilbara Indigenous artists.

'Colours of our Country is an important part of Rio Tinto's commitment to the West Australian community.'

Notes for editors

Colours of our Country runs from Monday 27 August to Friday 7 September, and is open 9am to 5pm weekdays, Central Park building foyer, 152-158 St George's Terrace, Perth. More information about the exhibition including the catalogue can be found here: www.riotinto.com/coloursofourcountry

Last year, Rio Tinto contributed $20.6 million to 166 community programmes in Western Australia and provided $3.9 million of in-kind support.

Disclaimer

Rio Tinto Ltd. published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 01:11:01 UTC
