Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Rio Tinto Limited    RIO   AU000000RIO1

RIO TINTO LIMITED

(RIO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Rio Tinto Lines Up Record Return as Miners Shower Investors -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/27/2019 | 05:39am EST

By Rhiannon Hoyle

SYDNEY-- Rio Tinto PLC pledged record returns to shareholders as the mining industry's cash bonanza continues, even as executives signal concern over the global outlook.

Rio Tinto, the world's second-biggest mining company by market value, said Wednesday annual capital returns would total $13.5 billion for 2018, including a final dividend valued at $3.1 billion and a special dividend amounting to $4.0 billion.

That was underpinned by a 56% surge in annual net profit, mostly linked to the sale of operations, including a $3.5 billion stake in an Indonesian copper mine.

Rio Tinto, which handed investors a handsome $9.7 billion in 2017, joins a parade of global mining companies delivering cash to shareholders as they reap the benefits of asset sales and strong balance sheets, repaired after a commodity slump a few years back. The companies have also been reluctant to substantially increase spending on growth and particularly acquisitions, even as profits rise, after writing off megadeals struck at the peak of the previous boom that later soured.

"We said we would reward our shareholders," said Rio Tinto Chief Executive Jean-Sébastien Jacques.

For investors, this earnings season has offered a generous bounty of often record payouts.

BHP Group Ltd., the world's biggest mining company by value, pledged $13.2 billion to investors for the first half of its fiscal year, via share buybacks and dividends, funded largely by the sale of its U.S. shale business, mostly to BP PLC. The Melbourne, Australia-based company said as it released its midyear results it would pay $2.8 billion as an interim dividend.

Glencore PLC outlined plans for a new $2 billion share buyback, which it signaled it could increase later in the year. It said strong cash generation underpinned $5.2 billion in shareholder returns and buybacks for 2018.

Anglo American PLC's payout, while steady, was bigger than the market had expected. South32 Ltd.--the metals- and coal-mining company spun out of BHP in 2015--raised its midyear payout and said it would hand out another special dividend.

Rio Tinto, which has also been buying back shares, Wednesday reported a net profit of $13.64 billion for 2018, up from $8.76 billion a year earlier.

The company, one of the world's top iron-ore suppliers, said profit before one-off items was up 2% at $8.81 billion, underpinned by steady prices for commodities. That exceeded a consensus expectation for an underlying profit of $8.53 billion, based on the median of seven analyst forecasts compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

While Rio Tinto, which has benefited from a jump in iron-ore prices early in 2019, was broadly upbeat on the commodities it sells, Mr. Jacques said the economic and geopolitical backdrop gave reasons to be cautious.

"The risk of a trade war is still there," he told reporters. "It is a very volatile environment."

BHP's chief executive, Andrew Mackenzie, this month also sounded a warning over the U.S.-China trade conflict and raised concerns about how that might affect growth, particularly in the U.S., this year.

Mining companies insist the trade dispute--which has included tariffs on some commodities--hasn't yet hurt sales, although they say it has made the outlook for prices more unpredictable

Still, "I am the optimist in the room," said Rio Tinto's Mr. Jacques. "I believe common sense will prevail at some stage."

A fine balancing act is also emerging as companies look to satisfy yield-hungry investors and set their businesses up for another stage of growth.

Though gold-mining giants are pursuing a new wave of megadeals, most of the world's major diversified mining companies have been adhering to strict spending rules, pleasing investors.

"I think the market would be concerned if there's any sign that discipline will be abandoned," said Prasad Patkar, head of qualitative investments at Platypus Asset Management, in a recent interview.

However, others said companies might be sacrificing opportunities for valuable growth. It can take five to 10 years for new mines to start up, so companies risk being unable to capitalize on any sudden rally in commodity prices.

"We are trying to just find the right balance between our balance sheet, the compelling growth options we have and further returns to our shareholders," Rio Tinto Chief Financial Officer Jakob Stausholm said in an interview.

Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LME COPPER CASH -1.15% 6471 End-of-day quote.10.82%
LME ZINC CASH -0.04% 2741 End-of-day quote.11.33%
RIO TINTO 0.97% 4431 Delayed Quote.17.59%
RIO TINTO LIMITED 0.59% 95.12 End-of-day quote.20.50%
SILVER -0.52% 15.851 Delayed Quote.2.81%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RIO TINTO LIMITED
05:39aRio Tinto Lines Up Record Return as Miners Shower Investors -- Update
DJ
05:03aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE dips as M&S slumps on Ocado deal rights issue
RE
01:56aRIO TINTO : Steel Markets Resilient, Bauxite Outlook Uncertain -- Commodity Comm..
DJ
01:34aRio Tinto to Pay Special Dividend After Profit Jumps 56%
DJ
12:38aRio Tinto to Aim Production, Partnerships Toward Low-Carbon Economy
DJ
12:24aRattled by Vale disaster, mining CEOs move to change industry
RE
02/22RIO TINTO LIMITED : annual earnings release
02/20Rio Tinto Reviews Global Standards for Tailings Facilities Following Brazil D..
DJ
02/20Glencore Begins Turn Away from Coal, to Re-balance Portfolio
DJ
02/19ANTIPA MINERALS : To commence major greenfields exploration programmeon its 100%..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 40 159 M
EBIT 2018 13 270 M
Net income 2018 10 051 M
Debt 2018 3 079 M
Yield 2018 4,73%
P/E ratio 2018 12,21
P/E ratio 2019 13,86
EV / Sales 2018 2,51x
EV / Sales 2019 2,60x
Capitalization 97 913 M
Chart RIO TINTO LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 64,5 $
Spread / Average Target -5,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Sébastien Jacques Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Jakob Stausholm Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ann Frances Godbehere Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Gerard L'Estrange Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIO TINTO LIMITED20.50%97 913
BHP GROUP LTD9.70%129 262
BHP GROUP PLC9.47%129 262
RIO TINTO17.59%97 913
ANGLO AMERICAN17.38%37 742
GRUPO MEXICO S.A. DE C.V.25.07%20 588
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.