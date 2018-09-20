Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Rio Tinto Limited    RIO   AU000000RIO1

RIO TINTO LIMITED (RIO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Rio Tinto Shares Rise After Buyback; Likely to Boost PICK ETF

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2018 | 04:17pm CEST

Shares in Rio Tinto rose 2.3% in London on Thursday after the Anglo-Australian mining company launched a $3.2 billion share buyback, a market move that helped boost exchange-traded fund PICK.

--According to fund issuer BlackRock, Rio Tinto accounts for 7.37% of the total PICK ETF, behind rival BHP Billiton, which represents 9.46%.

--The ETF, iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers (PICK), has net assets of $384.2 million. Its shares rose 2.3% in early trade at $32.55.

--Rio Tinto's share buyback is part of a move to return proceeds from the sale of coal assets to its shareholders. Its London-traded shares at 1351 GMT rose 84.50 pence to 3,807 pence.

--Investment bank Jefferies said it also expects proceeds from the $3.5 billion sale of its Grasberg mine in Indonesia to be returned to shareholders.

Write to Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com; @OliGGriffin

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP BILLITON LIMITED 1.14% 32.77 End-of-day quote.9.57%
LME COPPER CASH 0.90% 6057 End-of-day quote.-15.65%
LME ZINC CASH 2.22% 2399 End-of-day quote.-28.96%
RIO TINTO 2.27% 3807.5 Delayed Quote.-5.57%
RIO TINTO LIMITED 3.58% 78.1 End-of-day quote.-0.54%
SILVER 0.24% 14.295 Delayed Quote.-16.34%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RIO TINTO LIMITED
04:17pRio Tinto Shares Rise After Buyback; Likely to Boost PICK ETF
DJ
11:57aRio Tinto announces new $3.2 billion share buyback, stock rises
RE
09/13RIO TINTO : receives national recognition for anti-domestic violence stance
PU
09/13RIO TINTO : donates hay to drought relief effort for struggling farmers
PU
09/10RIO TINTO : Gladstone welcomes 300 delegates for global alumina conference
PU
09/06EXCLUSIVE : Customers to shun Rusal at Berlin 'mating season' for 2019 aluminum ..
RE
09/04Vimy Resources Limited - Angularli Uranium Project Scoping Study Update
AQ
08/28RIO TINTO : A piece of the Pilbara in Perth for Colours of our Country art exhib..
PU
08/24Tipping point? Inflation creep at Australia's mines to erode margins
RE
08/21Rio Tinto Opens Fourth Mining Pipe at Diavik Diamond Mine
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06/18Comparison Of The 2nd Tier Of Major Miners (11 To 20) 
02/21Mercer, Schweitzer And Westlake Top 'Safer' Dividend Basic Materials February.. 
01/21SunCoke, Schweitzer And Westlake Pace 'Safer' Dividend Basic Materials Gains .. 
2017Red River Report - The Downfall Of A Great Australian Miner 
2016Asia Frontier Capital's Mongolia Travel Report 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 39 322 M
EBIT 2018 13 095 M
Net income 2018 9 056 M
Debt 2018 3 874 M
Yield 2018 5,51%
P/E ratio 2018 10,47
P/E ratio 2019 12,35
EV / Sales 2018 2,29x
EV / Sales 2019 2,37x
Capitalization 86 062 M
Chart RIO TINTO LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 63,3 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Sébastien Jacques Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Jakob Stausholm Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ann Frances Godbehere Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Gerard L'Estrange Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIO TINTO LIMITED-0.54%86 062
BHP BILLITON PLC5.01%119 502
BHP BILLITON LIMITED9.57%119 502
RIO TINTO-5.57%86 062
ANGLO AMERICAN6.85%30 577
GRUPO MEXICO S.A. DE C.V.-17.58%22 139
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.