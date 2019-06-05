Log in
Rio Tinto : awards new equipment hire contract to Onsite Rental Group after commitment to local procurement

06/05/2019 | 11:33pm EDT

Rio Tinto has awarded a contract close to $30 million to Onsite Rental Group (Onsite) to provide ancillary and Light Mobile Equipment (LME) over the next three years.

Onsite is established in the Pilbara and will provide on the ground support through their offices in Karratha, Tom Price, Newman and Port Hedland, as well as their office in Perth.

The equipment will support maintenance activities across Rio Tinto Iron Ore's Pilbara mines and Coastal operations and includes access platforms, telehandlers, lighting towers and generators.

Onsite has committed to provide local employment opportunities, boost Indigenous engagement, deliver apprenticeships and training, as well as establish diversity programmes.

Rio Tinto Iron Ore managing director Supply Chain Services Ivan Vella congratulated Onsite for winning the contract.

'Onsite is committed to employing local people and will provide ongoing training and development for their Pilbara-based employees,' he said.

'Rio Tinto's procurement practices, and those of our contractors, play a significant role in the creation of sustainable and resilient communities, including job opportunities for local people, which ultimately benefits the communities where we operate.'

Onsite Rental Group managing director, Mike Foureur said the company plans to increase local employment, particularly for service technicians based out of Newman and Tom price, to service this contract 'Our relationship with Rio Tinto is long standing and we are excited to build on this foundation, through a collaborative and cohesive partnership approach.'

'We will work closely with Rio Tinto to align, commit and grow local content and Indigenous participation through partnering and supplier opportunities within the Pilbara region.'

Disclaimer

Rio Tinto Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 03:32:07 UTC
