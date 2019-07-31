Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Rio Tinto Limited    RIO   AU000000RIO1

RIO TINTO LIMITED

(RIO)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/31
98.9 AUD   -0.10%
06:27pRio Tinto-controlled Turquoise Hill swings to loss on Mongolia mine woes
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04:08aChina steel rebound fizzles, iron ore rally loses steam
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Rio Tinto-controlled Turquoise Hill swings to loss on Mongolia mine woes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2019 | 06:27pm EDT

TORONTO (Reuters) - Rio Tinto-controlled Turquoise Hill Resources said an impairment charge at the cash-generating unit of its Oyu Tolgoi copper mine in Mongolia led to the company missing estimates for second-quarter profit on Wednesday.

Turquoise Hill, which owns 66% of the mine, reported a loss of $736.7 million, or 22 cents a share, in the three months ended June 30, compared with a profit of $204 million, or 9 cents, a year earlier. That compared with analyst expectations for earnings of 3 cents a share.

Oyu Tolgoi, operated by Rio Tinto PLC and expected to become one of the mining company's most lucrative properties, produced 39,156 tonnes of copper and 71,825 ounces of gold during the quarter.

That came at an all-in sustaining cost of $1.54 per pound of copper produced, compared with $2.42 a year earlier.

Oyu Tolgoi's underground expansion has been beset by delays, cost overruns and political squabbles, prompting the government of Mongolia, which owns 34% of the mine, to set a vote for August to cancel parts of an investment agreement with Rio Tinto. This would reduce the company's future profits while benefiting Mongolia.

Turquoise Hill shares have slumped 46% since it said this month it could spend as much as $1.9 billion more than the $5.3 billion previously announced on the underground expansion of Oyu Tolgoi, and that first production would be delayed by up to 30 months.

The impairment causing its quarterly loss was related to that increase in expected spending and delays, the company said on Wednesday.

Turquoise Hill, which is also listed on the New York Stock Exchange, said its share price decline to below $1 meant it is no longer in compliance with the exchange's listing rules, and that it intends to "pursue measures to cure the share price non-compliance."

Turquoise Hill spent $292 million on the expansion during the quarter, bringing total expenditure on the underground project since January 1, 2016, to $2.9 billion.

Turquoise Hill posted revenue of $382.7 million, down from $341.7 million a year ago and compared with analysts' expectations of $307.5 million.

(Reporting by Nichola Saminather; editing by Grant McCool and Jonathan Oatis)

By Nichola Saminather
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RIO TINTO -0.65% 4698 Delayed Quote.26.77%
RIO TINTO LIMITED -0.10% 98.9 End-of-day quote.26.16%
TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD -2.60% 0.75 Delayed Quote.-65.78%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RIO TINTO LIMITED
06:27pRio Tinto-controlled Turquoise Hill swings to loss on Mongolia mine woes
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04:08aChina steel rebound fizzles, iron ore rally loses steam
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12:57aRio Tinto Stuck Between a Rock and a Hard Place With Too Much Cash
DJ
07/26China iron ore rises on demand outlook; July imports seen flat
RE
07/24LONDON MARKETS: Miners Weigh On London As Broker Calls Top For Iron Ore
DJ
07/24'One-trick pony'? Australian exports zoom despite global trade war
RE
07/23BHP makes $400 million climate-change emissions pledge
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 43 469 M
EBIT 2019 17 467 M
Net income 2019 11 386 M
Debt 2019 4 885 M
Yield 2019 4,96%
P/E ratio 2019 13,9x
P/E ratio 2020 14,8x
EV / Sales2019 1,94x
EV / Sales2020 1,99x
Capitalization 79 627 M
Chart RIO TINTO LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 69,32  $
Last Close Price 98,90  $
Spread / Highest target -16,6%
Spread / Average Target -29,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Sébastien Jacques Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Jakob Stausholm Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ann Frances Godbehere Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Gerard L'Estrange Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIO TINTO LIMITED26.16%97 334
BHP GROUP LTD19.28%133 878
BHP GROUP PLC20.94%133 878
RIO TINTO26.77%97 334
ANGLO AMERICAN19.58%35 660
GRUPO MEXICO S.A. DE C.V.16.02%18 796
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group